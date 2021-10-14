Connect with us

Entertainment

“Dopesick”, an opioid crisis story that needed to be “told”

Published

33 seconds ago

on

By

 


LosAngeles Actor Danny Strong appears regularly in an eclectic batch of series ranging from the lightheartedness of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gilmore Girls to the grim corruption of Billions.

But when it comes to investing your time as an Emmy-winning writer and producer, there is consistency in the projects, whether the subject matter is political (Recount, Game Change) or racial (Lee Daniels The Butler). Strong’s work is contemporary and incisive.

Hulu’s Dopesick matches the model. The eight-part miniseries on America’s opioid crisis weaves the devastating toll of pain relievers and the actions of those who helped it or failed to stop it. Three episodes debuted on the streaming service on Wednesday, with the rest slated for release weekly.

I want to work on things that seem important to me, the stories that need to be told, Strong said. “When done right, those kinds of stories, the weight of the subject matter and what they’re trying to convey, make them better entertainment.

While some may equate socially relevant projects with being good for you or going to school, I don’t see it that way at all, he said in an interview.

Michael Keaton, playing the role of a family doctor who unwittingly becomes part of the problem, finds a similar sense of accomplishment with Dopesick and the socially relevant films he’s appeared in.

This image posted by Hulu shows Michael Keaton in a scene from

I am in a privileged position where what I do for a living gives me the opportunity to make a difference or affect people in some way, he said in a session. of questions and answers with television reviews. If you’re talking about Spotlight or Worth ‘… or other things I’ve done, I’m lucky in that regard.

Strong spent three years researching and writing or co-writing every episode of Dopesick except one, which was in part inspired by journalist Beth Macys’ non-fiction book of the same name. What he learned was revealing and ultimately infuriating.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2021/10/14/dopesick-opioid-crisis-story-needed-to-told/8451806002/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: