What they mean, how to do them

The Day of the Dead is almost here and one of its most beloved symbols is the sugar skull. These colorful designs are featured in everything from candy and jewelry to tattoos and face paint.

The roots of Dia de los Muertos go back a few 3000 years. This Mexican holiday, observed on November 1 and 2, is a joyous celebration of the lives of family and friends who have passed away. Traditions such as going to burial grounds, cooking, decorating graves and holding gatherings are some of the many ways people honor Dia de los Muertos.

Over the years, the rituals have been adopted and adapted by cultures around the world. Here’s everything you know about what sugar skulls mean and how to make them yourself.

What is a sugar skull?

According to https://mexicansugarskull.com, a website that sells handmade crafts for the Day of the Dead and promotes holiday rituals, Spanish azcarin scalaveras sugar skulls are a traditional folk art from southern Mexico.

They are used as symbols to remember a deceased person. Sugar skulls are made from a mixture of granulated white sugar which is pressed into skull-shaped molds and then decorated.

What is the significance of the sugar skull?

Each sugar skull represents a deceased loved one and is usually placed on an anofrenda altar or even a tombstone as an offering to the spirits of the dead. Sugar skulls are often decorated with the person’s name.

It is the act of creating something dedicated to the memory of a person or even a pet, someone or something that you love and miss, that helps you rekindle their spirit ”, said Michele Delgado, computer science teacher at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenixand. sugar skull maker. “When you lose people you love, those moments you have with them are when they were alive, so it’s important to take advantage of that.”

Delgado, who teaches his students how to make sugar skulls to honor their heroes, family members, public figures and events, says making sugar skulls is a great way to bring people together.

It’s a great community activity, with family and friends coming together to dedicate (sugar skulls) to what they are looking to remember and honor, ”she said.

Can you eat sugar skulls?

While the sugar skulls with their colorful designs may look appealing to eat, Delgado said they are more folk art than a sugary treat.

“There’s nothing inside that can hurt you,” Delgado said. “But it would make you stomach ache if you ate them. It’s sugar and meringue. These combined are really hard to digest. Sugar skulls are only air dried and meringue comes on. egg whites. They are more for decoration onofrendas. “

And everything on a sugar skull is inedible.MexicanSugarSkull.comnote that sugar skulls are usually decorated with glitter, colored leaves, feathers, beads, and sequins.

How to make a sugar skull

You can find step-by-step instructions on many websites, includinghttps://www.art-is-fun.comThis website states that there is one crucial measure for mixing the ingredients of the skull into sugar: for every cup of sugar, use a teaspoon of meringue powder and a teaspoon of water. You will need about two cups of sugar to make a large skull and about one cup to make a medium skull.

What you will need:

Fine granulated sugar

Powdered sugar (to make royal icing to adhere and decorate the skull)

Food coloring for designs

The water

Meringue powder (available at grocery stores, big box stores like Target or Walmart, online vendors, and craft stores like Michaels)

Sugar skull molds (available at grocery and big box stores, online vendors, and craft stores)

Parchment

Pieces of cardboard

Here are the indications ofwww.art-is-fun.comon how to make sugar skulls:

Mix the sugar, meringue powder and water until the mixture is moist and compact.

Fill your skull mold firmly with the mixture and press it down. Fill in both the front and back of the skull molds. Make sure the sugar mixture is flat and that you squeeze out any excess sugar that spills over the mold.

Place filled molds on baking paper and cardboard and carefully remove molds. Each mold should come out right away.

If the sugar sticks to the mold, your mixture is too wet. If this happens, start over by taking the sugar out of the mold and adding more dry granulated sugar.

Let the skulls dry on the parchment and cardboard for at least 12 hours. Halfway through the drying process, turn each piece over so the back can dry.

Make a batch of royal icing. Spruce Eats has a handy recipe.

Once your sugar skull is dry, put a thin layer of royal icing on the flat parts of the skull, squeeze the front and back halves together, and let the entire skull dry for an hour. When the skull is completely dry, it’s ready to be decorated with royal icing and any decorations you like.

Here are other sources of instructions on how to make sugar skulls:

How to draw a sugar skull

Want to draw a sugar skull instead? Visithttps://design.tutsplus.comfor a complete tutorial on how to draw a sugar skull from scratch.

