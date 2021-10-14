Entertainment
What they mean, how to do them
The Day of the Dead is almost here and one of its most beloved symbols is the sugar skull. These colorful designs are featured in everything from candy and jewelry to tattoos and face paint.
The roots of Dia de los Muertos go back a few 3000 years. This Mexican holiday, observed on November 1 and 2, is a joyous celebration of the lives of family and friends who have passed away. Traditions such as going to burial grounds, cooking, decorating graves and holding gatherings are some of the many ways people honor Dia de los Muertos.
Over the years, the rituals have been adopted and adapted by cultures around the world. Here’s everything you know about what sugar skulls mean and how to make them yourself.
Day of the Dead:When is the Day of the Dead, what does it celebrate and what is an ofrenda?
What is a sugar skull?
According to https://mexicansugarskull.com, a website that sells handmade crafts for the Day of the Dead and promotes holiday rituals, Spanish azcarin scalaveras sugar skulls are a traditional folk art from southern Mexico.
They are used as symbols to remember a deceased person. Sugar skulls are made from a mixture of granulated white sugar which is pressed into skull-shaped molds and then decorated.
Following:After “so many losses”, Dia de los Muertos ofrendas is a “must” for this Phoenix community
What is the significance of the sugar skull?
Each sugar skull represents a deceased loved one and is usually placed on an anofrenda altar or even a tombstone as an offering to the spirits of the dead. Sugar skulls are often decorated with the person’s name.
It is the act of creating something dedicated to the memory of a person or even a pet, someone or something that you love and miss, that helps you rekindle their spirit ”, said Michele Delgado, computer science teacher at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenixand. sugar skull maker. “When you lose people you love, those moments you have with them are when they were alive, so it’s important to take advantage of that.”
Delgado, who teaches his students how to make sugar skulls to honor their heroes, family members, public figures and events, says making sugar skulls is a great way to bring people together.
It’s a great community activity, with family and friends coming together to dedicate (sugar skulls) to what they are looking to remember and honor, ”she said.
Following:Why my Da de Los Muertos altars look the same – and are different – this year
Can you eat sugar skulls?
While the sugar skulls with their colorful designs may look appealing to eat, Delgado said they are more folk art than a sugary treat.
“There’s nothing inside that can hurt you,” Delgado said. “But it would make you stomach ache if you ate them. It’s sugar and meringue. These combined are really hard to digest. Sugar skulls are only air dried and meringue comes on. egg whites. They are more for decoration onofrendas. “
And everything on a sugar skull is inedible.MexicanSugarSkull.comnote that sugar skulls are usually decorated with glitter, colored leaves, feathers, beads, and sequins.
Day of the Dead Barbie:This is what it looks like and how to buy it
How to make a sugar skull
You can find step-by-step instructions on many websites, includinghttps://www.art-is-fun.comThis website states that there is one crucial measure for mixing the ingredients of the skull into sugar: for every cup of sugar, use a teaspoon of meringue powder and a teaspoon of water. You will need about two cups of sugar to make a large skull and about one cup to make a medium skull.
What you will need:
- Fine granulated sugar
- Powdered sugar (to make royal icing to adhere and decorate the skull)
- Food coloring for designs
- The water
- Meringue powder (available at grocery stores, big box stores like Target or Walmart, online vendors, and craft stores like Michaels)
- Sugar skull molds (available at grocery and big box stores, online vendors, and craft stores)
- Parchment
- Pieces of cardboard
Here are the indications ofwww.art-is-fun.comon how to make sugar skulls:
- Mix the sugar, meringue powder and water until the mixture is moist and compact.
- Fill your skull mold firmly with the mixture and press it down. Fill in both the front and back of the skull molds. Make sure the sugar mixture is flat and that you squeeze out any excess sugar that spills over the mold.
- Place filled molds on baking paper and cardboard and carefully remove molds. Each mold should come out right away.
- If the sugar sticks to the mold, your mixture is too wet. If this happens, start over by taking the sugar out of the mold and adding more dry granulated sugar.
- Let the skulls dry on the parchment and cardboard for at least 12 hours. Halfway through the drying process, turn each piece over so the back can dry.
- Make a batch of royal icing. Spruce Eats has a handy recipe.
- Once your sugar skull is dry, put a thin layer of royal icing on the flat parts of the skull, squeeze the front and back halves together, and let the entire skull dry for an hour. When the skull is completely dry, it’s ready to be decorated with royal icing and any decorations you like.
Here are other sources of instructions on how to make sugar skulls:
Day of the Dead buying guide:Food, Crafts, Makeup Supplies in Phoenix
How to draw a sugar skull
Want to draw a sugar skull instead? Visithttps://design.tutsplus.comfor a complete tutorial on how to draw a sugar skull from scratch.
You can contact Shanti Lerner, Republic of Arizona Culture and Outdoors reporter, by email at [email protected] or you can also follow her onTwitter.
Support local journalismlike this story ofsubscribetoday.
Sources
2/ https://www.azcentral.com/story/entertainment/life/2021/10/14/dia-de-los-muertos-sugar-skulls-calaveras-meaning/8337169002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]