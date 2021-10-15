Entertainment
Booking.com and Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor invite Indian cricket fans to the ultimate cricket experience in Mumbai – Campaign Brief Asia
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted in Juhu, wearing a sporty blue t-shirt with a cricket ball, which has fans wondering what Kapoor is doing. It has now been revealed that Kapoor is preparing to invite India’s biggest cricket fans for the ultimate stay at a cricket stadium specially created by Booking.com for the upcoming ICC T20 Men’s World Cup.
Booking.com, the leading travel brand and official accommodation booking partner for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, invites cricket fans and their team to feel like royalty while watching the most anticipated match IND World Cup vs PAK T20 at LE PAVILLON T20 – The ultimate cricket holiday in India, where they will also have the exclusive opportunity to meet one of Bollywood’s beloved actors, Kapoor.
Kapoor took to Instagram to invite fans and followers for the ultimate cricket experience, available for an overnight stay only. Pavilion T20 transforms the Presidential Suite at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel & Residences into a classic cricket stadium, providing guests with a once-in-a-lifetime immersive experience at the India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup match on October 24, 2021. Guests can soak up the energy of a roaring stadium as they enter Pavilion T20 to enjoy the epic match on a full-size screen while seated on comfortable sofas, as do the stadium’s luxury seats. And if the excitement gets too much to handle, they can take a little time and head to the locker room (dining room) next to the pitch (living room) to recharge with energy drinks or head to the bedroom, for some net practice and discuss tips and tricks with their team!
Kapoor said: I am delighted to be a part of this unique stay and experience that Booking.com has created for the ICC T20 Mens World Cup. Cricket has always been a very important part of my life and I enjoyed watching the sport with my family as I was growing up as it gave us the opportunity to bond and spend time together. I really can’t wait to cherish this experience with the luckiest and biggest cricket fans in India.
Pavilion T20 is available for booking for an overnight stay, with check-in October 24, 2021 and departure October 25, 2021. Pavilion T20 is priced at INR 6666 / – only, in honor of all the greats six broken at the T20 World Cup. The reservation for Pavilion T20 opens on Saturday October 16, 2021 at 4.30 p.m. IST and is available on a first come, first served basis. Pavilion T20 can be booked by a single lucky cricket fan and can accommodate up to 4 people. Cricket fans can visit the Booking.com website or mobile application to book this stay inspired by cricket.
