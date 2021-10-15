A weekly Saturday evening DesiParty tickets 11/27/21





BOLLYWOOD BAT Featuring the best of New York: Dj HARSH – Dj DHARAK – Dj SUKHI – RAVI BINDRA Dress code: trendy and chic Strictly no t-shirts, no boots, no sneakers. 21 years and over – ID required for admission Price Increase Warning: Bollywood Beats Advance ticket prices increase dramatically (100% +) the closer you get to the date of the event. Desi Saturdays is a high society DesiParty. Wow factor everywhere. Nice people, nice room, nice atmosphere, and did we mention nice people? High energy, amazing music, and a packed house are just a few of the traits of what you can expect at this weekly Desi Party. This event is the city’s discourse among young socialites. It’s so exclusive that it only takes place on a Saturday night, and don’t even try to dress up, as it’s nearly impossible to get in, but more importantly, you would feel so out of place. So do your best, and you just might get a chance to party on Saturday nights at Legendary SOB. COVID-19 POLICY: In accordance with the New York City Key to NYC vaccination mandate, SOBs has updated its COVID-19 policy, with immediate effect: VACCINES All guests must present a matching photo ID as well as proof of vaccination in the form of: Excelsior collar COVID secure app in New York CDC vaccination card (or photo) NYC physical vaccination record Official vaccination record outside the United States Acceptable vaccines include: Pfizer Modern Johnson & johnson WHO-authorized vaccines (if vaccinated outside the United States) * All SOB staff are fully immunized All guests, including ticket holders, unable to provide adequate proof of vaccination will not be permitted to enter the site. The health of our guests, staff and artists remains our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding as we continue to navigate this ever-changing situation! For questions or more information, please contact us at [email protected]

