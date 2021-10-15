Bollywood Fest Diwali Boat Cruise | Diwali Vancouver Events | Tickets with meal included, Sat Nov 6, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.





We’re excited to announce that Vancouver’s first Diwali event is back in November! On this beautiful day, let’s celebrate the Festival of Lights with a boost on the boat as you cruise through False Creek, English Bay and into the Inner Harbor. Wear your traditional outfit, join hands and party with us to celebrate happy times. Create fresh and happy memories together. It’s time to celebrate togetherness. Let’s show the spirit of Desi! This is also a family event, so grab your tickets now before they sell out! What a party without desi food! This year, we serve you the famous delicious Chicken 65 Biryani from Vancouver Hyderabadi Kitchen. Don’t worry, if you are a vegetarian please let us know and we will arrange for a delicious Veg Biryani just especially for you. Each meal is accompanied by sauce and Raita. The Burrard Queen, a two-level ship with an indoor deck and an outdoor outdoor deck makes it a perfect floating dance club that offers stunning views and a party experience like never before! Photographers will be taking photos all day long, so show us your moves and rhythms. Music by: DJ ASB We have the hottest DJ to rock the boat with all your favorite Bollywood, Hindi, Bhangra, Punjabi and other regional hits. Calendar details Boarding: 3:00 p.m. | Departure: 3.30 p.m. (with or without you) | Re-Dock at: 6.30 p.m. | End of 7:00 p.m. Location | Burrard Queen: 760 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver, BC, V6B 5E7 (Pier A)

Faq What is the location of the wharf? 760 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver, BC V6B 5E7 (Pier A) Is there a parking lot? There is a lot of paid parking in the area and the closet parking would be Plaza of Nations Parking – Lot # 1188 Is the dress code mandatory? Traditional Indian (strongly encouraged!); or party outfit. Is there food for sale? No, food is included in the ticket price. No additional food will be sold. Drinks are for sale. What is the minimum age required to participate in the event? This is a family event, there is no age required to enter the boat. Everyone must have an entry to enter the boat, including children over 2 years old. How can I contact the organizer with any questions? You can call us at 888-450-3991 or email us at [email protected] Visit https://www.vancouverboatparties.com for general information. What is the refund policy? All sales are final and non-transferable.

