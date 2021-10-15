Bollywood celebrities who have friends in Hollywood





Our Bollywood celebrities are cool and who doesn’t want to be friends with them? We’re sure people would love to catch a glimpse of it. It doesn’t just apply to us. People from other countries love and honor our Bollywood celebrities too. We have seen some amazing friendships in Bollywood, but it’s time to revisit the friendships between Bollywood and Hollywood. 1. Aishwariya Rai Bachchan & Eva Longoria Aishwariya Rai Bachchan is known for her work in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. She is popular not only as an Indian actress but also made her mark in Hollywood. Aishwariya is friends with Hollywood beauty Eva Longoria. The two stunning actresses are also ambassadors for the Loreal brand, a beauty brand. They both share a heartwarming friendship and are often seen together at red carpet events, on social media and at many other parties. They have an old friendship that has grown over time. 2. Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle Priyanka Chopra met Duchess Meghan Markle at the Elle Women Television event when Meghan Markle was still working on the Suits show. Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle became best friends and their friendship grew over time. They have both been seen exchanging good words about each other publicly on social media and other international events. Priyanka was also invited to Meghan Markle’s royal wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle. 3. Deepika Padukone & Vin Diesel Deepika and Vin Diesel have a good friendship because of which Vin chose Deepika for his movie, XXX: Return of Xander Cage. The two were seen congratulating each other and were talking to each other very well. The two have a great bond and Vin Diesel was the first to talk about Ranveer’s relationship with Deepika. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Poses On The Streets Of Spain; Pens To Go Ahead) The link between Bollywood and Hollywood is surely getting stronger!

