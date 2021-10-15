Gary Paulsen, author of the young adult novel “Hatchet”, died aged 82





The cause of death was not disclosed.

Paulsen has written over 200 books and some 200 articles and short stories during his career, and his best-known works have focused on coming-of-age themes featuring boys battling the harsh elements of nature. .

His 1986 novel “Hatchet,” a mainstay of compulsory reading in American schools, tells the story of a 13-year-old boy who must survive alone in the remote woods with only a hatchet.

His 1985 book “Dogsong” follows a 14-year-old Eskimo boy who takes a team of sled dogs to the tundra and reconnects with his culture. And “The Winter Room,” published in 1989, tells the story of two boys living on a farm in northern Minnesota during a harsh winter.

He received the Honor to beginners , awarded to Best American Children’s Books, for each of three books, and in 1997 received the Margaret A. Edwards Award for her lifelong contribution to young adult literature. His latest novel “Northwind” will be released in January 2022, Penguin Random House said. The ideas for his stories often stem from his own difficult upbringing. Born in 1939 in Minnesota, Paulsen had an eventful childhood, which he described in his memoir “Gone to the Woods: Surviving a Lost Childhood”. He repeatedly ran away from his home in the woods to escape his alcoholic parents and eventually found solace in the public library. “And it became a sanctuary for me”, he told NPR earlier this year . “The librarian – she looked at me for a while. I was kind of that kid, you know, a street kid. Then she finally said, do you want something? I said, no I’m fine. And she gave me a card and – hard to talk about. It was a card with my name on it. And, God, nobody gave me nothing like that. Nobody gave me anything. “ In addition to his career as an author, he has also worked as an engineer, construction worker, ranch worker, truck driver and sailor, and twice participated in the Iditarod , the dog sled race in Alaska, said Penguin Random House. All of this became inspirations for his novels and stories. “The most important thing, the MOST important thing is to read,” Paulsen said, according to the publishing company. “Read all the time, read when they tell you not to read, what they tell you not to read, read with a flashlight under the covers, read on the bus, standing in a corner, waiting for a friend , waiting for the dentist room. Read every minute you can. READ LIKE A WOLF EATS. Read. He is survived by his wife and son.

