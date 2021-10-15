COP26: Queen Elizabeth says lack of action on climate change is ‘irritating’





The British monarch made the remarks Thursday during a conversation at the opening of the Welsh Parliament in Cardiff. The Queen was chatting with the Duchess of Cornwall and Elin Jones, Speaker of Parliament, when her remarks were filmed. At one point, the Queen appears to be talking about the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, saying: “I’ve heard everything about the COP … still don’t know who’s coming.” In a separate clip, the Queen appears to say it’s “irritating” when “they talk, but they don’t”. Parts of both clips were inaudible. In his response, Jones appears to be referring Prince William’s remarks earlier Thursday, claiming she had watched it “on television this morning saying there is no point in going into space, we have to save the earth,” the PA news agency reported Media. The Duke of Cambridge spoke of the continuing rush for space travel in an interview with the BBC’s Newscast podcast, which aired Thursday. “We need some of the greatest brains and minds in the world determined to try to fix this planet, not to try to find the next place to go to live,” he said. His comments aired the day after “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, 90, made history as the oldest person to ever go to space on a spaceship. New Shepard, developed by Blue Origin by Jeff Bezos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/15/uk/queen-elizabeth-climate-intl-scli-gbr/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos