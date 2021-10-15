CJ ENM in exclusive talks to acquire SM Entertainment





SMEntertainmentFounder and Head ProducerLeeSoo-man South Korean entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM Co. is in exclusive talks to acquire a 19.37% stake in SM Entertainment Co., the country’s first-generation music label and widely recognized as the pioneer of K-pop. According to the investment banking industry on October 15, Kakao Entertainment Co., seen as a strong candidate, decided to withdraw from the offer, making CJ ENM the sole bidder. CJ ENM has submitted a new proposal and is in talks with chief producer Lee Soo-man, founder and largest shareholder of SM Entertainment, who has put up for sale his entire 18.72% stake. As of October 15, SM Entertainment’s market capitalization was about 1.8 trillion won ($ 1.5 billion), valuing the selling stake at about 354.4 billion won. Market watchers expect the value to climb to between 500 billion won and 600 billion won once the management rights premium is factored into the price. Details of the merger and acquisition have yet to be decided. But a source close to the deal said Lee was determined to maximize the sale price and maintain his role as lead producer after the stake deal. For this reason, likely scenarios include CJ ENM’s acquisition of part of Lees’ stake while simultaneously divesting its music business to merge with SM Entertainment so that Lee can still oversee the business for a period of time. CJGroup Vice-President MikyLee (center) speaks after “Parasite” won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2020. CJENM distributed the film. YOU ARE LOOKING TO SUPPORT MUSICAL OPERATIONS AND STRENGTHEN THE CONTENT CJ Group hopes to increase its content offering by acquiring SM Entertainment. CJ ENM currently operates around 16 cable TV channels, including drama channel tvN and music channel Mnet, as well as a TVing (OTT) platform. The group is also the leading producer and distributor of films in Korea. By acquiring SM Entertainment, CJ ENM will be able to create exclusive content based on the label’s intellectual property portfolio and artists. CJ ENM is also looking to strengthen its music business, which has been identified as an area of ​​weakness for the entertainment company. The company currently manages artists through 10 music labels, including AOMG and Wake One Entertainment, which is home to popular K-pop artists such as Jay Park. Founded in 1995, SM Entertainment has grown into a leading K-pop label thanks to the success of its artists such as HOT and SES. He also led the global Korean wave by successfully launching female artist BoA in Japan. In 2000, the company debuted on Kosdaq. SM Entertainment is also known for introducing systematic casting, training and production of singers and music. The company has produced global K-pop artists such as SuperJunior, EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, Girls’ Generation, Shinee, and Aespa. Write to Jun-ho Cha at [email protected] Danbee Lee edited this article.

