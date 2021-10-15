5 hit films by KathNiel to be the subject of a Bollywood remake





Five stars of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are going to have Bollywood adaptations. ABS-CBN Film Productions announced on Friday that it is entering into a deal with Global One Studios of India to remake the films of KathNiel’s best love team, namely Barcelona: A Love Untold, Cant Help Falling In Love, Crazy Beautiful You, Shes Dating The Gangster and the How of Us. The deal sees India locate Filipino films for the first time, which will feature new and talented Indian love teams. This is a great opportunity for ABS-CBN Films to share our beloved and heartfelt stories and to become an inspiration to global audiences, said Olivia Lamasan, Managing Director of ABS-CBN Films. The Philippines and India share many common values, one of which is the strong love for family that resonates in our films and will soon be experienced by the Indian people, she added. Global One Studios President Ramesh Krishnamoorthy has expressed his enthusiasm for partnering with ABS-CBN Films for the Indian remakes. We are happy to be associated with ABS-CBN Films to bring their well-crafted love stories to the Indian people by adapting their heartbreaking films into Indian languages. Family ties and cultural values ​​are common to the Philippines and India, which are captured perfectly in their films, Krishnamoorthy said. This will be the first time that five Filipino films have been remade in India and we are delighted to partner with ABS-CBN to present their relationship stories with the same intensity and emotions through our films, he added. Kathryn and Daniel, who recently celebrated their 10th anniversary as a love team, have garnered accolades for their performances in their blockbuster films. The pair were named Phenomenal Box Office Stars for The Hows of Us in 2019, Box Office King and Queen for Barcelona: A Love Untold in 2017, and Prince and Princess of Philippine Movies for Cant Help Falling In Love in 2018 as well as Crazy Beautiful. You in 2016. Barcelona: A Love Untold also won the Best Film Award at the 65th Philippine Academy of Cinema Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards, while The Hows of Us received the 50th Guillermo Gold Jury Award. Box Office Entertainment Awards.

