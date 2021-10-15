Entertainment
Analysis: The Queen and members of the royal family are proving impactful on the climate
When Charles started working on the environment in the 1960s, this was not a common problem. It is now, and it has become very politicized in some parts of the world, including America. It didn’t stop the prince, however. Instead, he has stepped up his rhetoric, believing he has that right, if not a duty, before taking the throne, when he is expected to be completely impartial.
We can assume that she was unaware that the conversation was being picked up by a microphone on a nearby camera that was broadcasting the event live, but her comments are now in the public domain and an integral part of the preparations for COP26, which she will be the host as head of state. The Queen, along with other members of the royal family, will attend a number of engagements during the United Nations climate talks.
William continued, “We wanted to break it down and try to figure out how could we add something that was going to create action, create positivity, create energy to solve some of these issues.”
Its solution is “Earthshot”, which aims to become the “most prestigious global environmental award in history, designed to spur change and help repair our planet over the next ten years.”
The first prizes will be presented on Sunday in a sparkling ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London to people and projects that provide “the most inspiring and innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing the planet”.
It’s a 10-year project for William and the one he’s most committed to, far from supporting the monarchy itself. The two tasks are inextricably linked and it is telling that he is following in his father’s footsteps by bending down to meet climatic and environmental challenges.
But as William pointed out to the BBC, in creating his Earthshot initiative, he “tries to use my little influence, my little profile, to highlight amazing people doing amazing things that will really help. to solve some of these problems. “
The heirs to the throne have traditionally stayed in the spotlight until it was time to wear the crown. Charles and now William have reinvented the role and given it a renewed purpose, reflecting today’s society and its ideological and cultural changes.
What William also did was learn from his father’s missteps. As a result, opinion polls often show that he is more popular than Charles, having gained wide public acceptance as a conscientious young royal, working to make a difference in the world. All of this puts William in a strong position when the time comes for him to take the throne.
