Analysis: The Queen and members of the royal family are proving impactful on the climate

It all started with an interview Prince Charles gave to the BBC. He was asked about world leaders gathered in Glasgow for the COP26 Climate Conference. “They’re just talking,” he said. “The problem is to act on the ground, which I have been trying to do for 40 years.”

When Charles started working on the environment in the 1960s, this was not a common problem. It is now, and it has become very politicized in some parts of the world, including America. It didn’t stop the prince, however. Instead, he has stepped up his rhetoric, believing he has that right, if not a duty, before taking the throne, when he is expected to be completely impartial.

This is why it was all the more powerful to hear the current monarch express the same point of view as his son during a visit to Cardiff on Thursday. Attending the opening of the Welsh Parliament, the The queen was heard discussing the climate conference, saying, “It’s very irritating when they talk but they don’t.

We can assume that she was unaware that the conversation was being picked up by a microphone on a nearby camera that was broadcasting the event live, but her comments are now in the public domain and an integral part of the preparations for COP26, which she will be the host as head of state. The Queen, along with other members of the royal family, will attend a number of engagements during the United Nations climate talks.

Meanwhile, in the midst of it all, Prince William recently criticized billionaires for putting their resources into space tourism instead of investing more money and energy to save the planet. “We need some of the greatest brains and minds in the world determined to try to fix this planet, without trying to find the next place to go to live,” the Duke of Cambridge told the BBC Newscast podcast. His remarks came as 90-year-old “Star Trek” star William Shatner joined a Blue Origin suborbital flight to the edge of space (Shatner later responded to the prince’s comments, describing William as “a charming, gentle and educated man” before adding that the Duke “failed to understand”.)

William continued, “We wanted to break it down and try to figure out how could we add something that was going to create action, create positivity, create energy to solve some of these issues.”

Its solution is “Earthshot”, which aims to become the “most prestigious global environmental award in history, designed to spur change and help repair our planet over the next ten years.”

The first prizes will be presented on Sunday in a sparkling ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London to people and projects that provide “the most inspiring and innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing the planet”.

William interacts with schoolchildren during a "Earthshot Generation" educational initiative at Kew Gardens in London on October 13, 2021.

It’s a 10-year project for William and the one he’s most committed to, far from supporting the monarchy itself. The two tasks are inextricably linked and it is telling that he is following in his father’s footsteps by bending down to meet climatic and environmental challenges.

That’s not to say the royals haven’t faced their share of criticism that they could do more. Earlier this month, for example, a petition signed by more than 100,000 people was delivered to Buckingham Palace, calling on the family to rehabilitate their sprawling royal estates.

But as William pointed out to the BBC, in creating his Earthshot initiative, he “tries to use my little influence, my little profile, to highlight amazing people doing amazing things that will really help. to solve some of these problems. “

The heirs to the throne have traditionally stayed in the spotlight until it was time to wear the crown. Charles and now William have reinvented the role and given it a renewed purpose, reflecting today’s society and its ideological and cultural changes.

What William also did was learn from his father’s missteps. As a result, opinion polls often show that he is more popular than Charles, having gained wide public acceptance as a conscientious young royal, working to make a difference in the world. All of this puts William in a strong position when the time comes for him to take the throne.

DID YOU KNOW?

Prince Harry and Meghan in New York on September 23

The Sussexes partner with a sustainable investment company.

Harry and Meghan hope to lead by example with their latest business venture. The duo have partnered with Ethic, a relatively new firm that promotes investment in companies with good environmental, social and governance (ESG) track records, the company confirmed in a blog post on Tuesday. “My husband has been saying for years, ‘My God, don’t you wish there was a place where, if your values ​​were aligned like that, you could put your money in the same sort of thing?'” Meghan told the New York Times. , who first reported the partnership. The couple told the newspaper that friends told them about the company, which now also manages some of their investments. The couple also revealed their hope that alignment with the company could help make sustainable investing more accessible. Learn more about Harry and Meghan’s growing business empire.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Prince Andrew at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession in April

London police drop investigation into sexual assault allegations against Andrew.

A source close to Prince Andrew, the Duke of York told CNN it “is not surprising” that London police have chosen to end their latest investigation into the royal into allegations of sexual abuse historical records brought against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The Metropolitan Police Department ruled that “no further action” would be taken earlier this week after reviewing documents, including one released in August in connection with Giuffre’s ongoing civil action in the United States. “Despite media pressure and allegations of new evidence, the Met has concluded that the allegations are not sufficient to warrant further investigation. The Duke has always vigorously maintained his innocence and continues to do so,” the source added. . Read the latest.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Princess Anne, during a thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey in London on October 12
Ditch it for the Queen, who has sought to normalize aging this week after going out in public with a cane in hand. Much has been done after the 95-year-old was seen on Tuesday using the walking aid while attending a service at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the British Armed Forces’ charity, the Poppy Legion. We hear from a royal source that the ruler opted for the stick for “comfort”. Several UK media reported that the occasion was the first time she has used an aid for support at a major public event. In case you were wondering why we made this distinction about “comfort”, it’s because she had already used a cane in 2003 – but it was for medical reasons (after surgery to remove the cane). torn cartilage from his right knee). The Queen also used the walking aid during the opening of the Welsh Parliament on Thursday with Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING?

Harry and Meghan are not returning to the UK for Diana’s celebration.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes has confirmed to CNN that the couple will not be attending an upcoming celebration in honor of Princess Diana. There has been a lot of speculation in the UK media over whether the couple will be heading across the pond for the party, which will see up to 100 guests at Kensington Palace. The celebration was originally scheduled to take place in July alongside the unveiling of the memorial statue of diana (for which Harry returned) on the occasion of what would have been the Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday. The event was planned to thank the donors who helped fund the memorial sculpture. Although Harry is not present, he is in private contact with donors, a source close to the couple told CNN.

DO NOT MISS

Think you know the difference between reality and “The Crown?” from Netflix. Test your knowledge with the new CNN quiz and see if you can spot which scenes are real and which are fictional.

And if you’re eager to learn more about who is behind the princess, you’ll want to tune in on Sunday for the second episode of “Diana,” CNN’s new six-part documentary about the beloved royal. This week’s episode delves into royal rivalries, exploring Diana’s feelings of being sidelined by the extended family and the continued presence of another woman in her marriage to Prince Charles. New episodes air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET / PT.

OF THE ROYAL VAULT

At Charles BBC climate interview this week, which was filmed at his Birkhall residence in Scotland, the heir to the throne also revealed he sympathizes with Greta Thunberg and other climate activists who are feeling frustrated by the lack of climate action. Charles said one of the reasons the environment was such an important area to him was that he recognized years ago that “in the end people would be fed up.” He added: “I totally understand. Because no one would listen, they see their future totally destroyed.”

He previously described the teenage climate warrior as “remarkable” when he sat down with CNN at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January last year. Check out our conversation with Charles below:

“The choice is simple: either we honor our natural and vital ecosystems, preserving them for generations to come, or we exploit them on the path of permanent destruction.”

An excerpt from a Washington Post opinion piece co-authored by Prince Harry and environmental activist Reinhold Mangundu, which warned of the dangers facing the Okavango River Basin in southern Africa, one unique ecosystems in the world, if company drilling is authorized.

The Duke of Sussex announced his own new environmental campaign on Thursday. He’s partnered with Re: wild, a nonprofit conservation organization, to try to prevent oil drilling to take place in the area. He and other climate activists are calling on people to sign an open letter in favor of protecting the region.

