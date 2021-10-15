The highly anticipated 3rd season of “Succession’s” is finally here, and it’s great TVExBulletin

STEVE INSKEEP, HTE:

As the television industry recovers from the pandemic, some programming is returning to the set. And after two years, HBO’s drama “Succession” will air new episodes of the series on Sunday. It centers on a father who controls a giant entertainment and media company and his dysfunctional relationship with his four children. Here’s NPR TV reviewer Eric Deggans.

ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: To understand why “Succession” fans have been waiting for the show’s return for so long, consider this cliffhanger scene from the show’s previous season. Here, son Kendall Roy refuses to take responsibility for a corporate scandal at a press conference and instead blames his father, Logan Roy.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “ESTATE”)

JEREMY STRONG: (Like Kendall Roy) The truth is, my father is a malignant presence, a bully and a liar. And he was fully, personally aware of these events for many years and made efforts to hide and cover himself.

DEGGANS: The pandemic-delayed third season of “Succession” kicks off moments after Kendall delivers this speech, and battle lines in the family are quickly forming. Logan calls his son Kendall, demanding that he retract his statement. When Kendall, who has an assistant talking to him on the phone, suggests he quit instead, Logan provides a fierce response.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “ESTATE”)

BRIAN COX: (as Logan Roy) And I’m going to crush his bones to make my bread.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) He says, in this case, he’s going to crush your bones to make his bread.

STRONG: (Like Kendall) Tell her I’ll get out of the Beanstalk.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) He laughs a little bit but not, like, laughs a lot.

DEGGANS: “Succession” may have won an Emmy last year for best drama, but it’s truly a skillfully written dark comedy that slips jokes into unexpected places. One of the reasons this works is the casting. Scottish theater legend Brian Cox isn’t perfect as Logan Roy, a tough patriarch who seems to only have a kind word for his children when he needs something from them, like when he calls his eldest son Connor, played by Alan Ruck, to iron out a past argument and keep his allegiance.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “ESTATE”)

COX: (As Logan) Maybe those words were harsh words on that tin can, on the boat, you know?

ALAN RUCK: (Like Connor Roy) Uh-huh.

COX: (Like Logan) No harm?

RUCK: (As Connor) You’ve been pretty rude, Pop.

COX: (Like Logan) It’s good to know I can count on you. You’re number 1, kid. You know.

DEGGANS: Even in this situation, Logan can’t bring himself to apologize. The third season of “Succession” is filled with revealing moments like this, as the series explores characters that fans and actors alike know quite well. The first two episodes take place slowly, as Logan and Kendall try to win over family members and senior executives. The lingering irony of “Succession” is that Logan has surrounded himself with family members and sycophants who won’t challenge him, meaning that in the event of an actual crisis, they’re often pretty useless. Jeremy Strong, who won an Emmy last year against Kendall Roy, gives another world-class performance here. In this scene, Kendall offers her siblings to remove Logan from the business. He also uses bravado and noble speech to convince them – and possibly himself – that he’s not just a kid looking for revenge on Dad.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “ESTATE”)

STRONG: (Like Kendall) Information will be more valuable than water in the next hundred years. Amazon is 20 years old. Gates is an old man. Detoxify our brand and we can go supersonic. So what are you saying

KIERAN CULKIN: (Like Roman Roy) You know, there’s just something about betraying our father that’s not right for me.

DEGGANS: I loved the moments in season two where some of the siblings actually got things done, and there’s a little less here. But, in the end, the third season of “Succession” makes an incredible television of the machinations of a family who seem to be at each other’s throats whether they ran a local grocery store or the bigger business. of the planet. And that’s pretty awesome entertainment.

I am Eric Deggans.

(EXTRACT FROM “ESTATE (MAIN THEME) OF NICHOLAS BRITELL)”)

