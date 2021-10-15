Entertainment
Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje to Chogada Tara, List of Best Bollywood Songs for Garba, Dandiya
Top Navratri 2021 Bollywood Songs for Garba and Dandiya: Navratri 2021 started on Thursday October 7th and will end on October 15th, 2021. The last three days Ashtami, Navami and Dashami will start with Ashtami falling on October 13th. Next are Navami on October 14 and Dashami on October 15. Festivals have experienced a collapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation has gradually improved, but uncertainty still hangs over the fate of the major celebrations. As Navaratri starts from today, unfortunately Garba and Dandiya, the main highlights of the nine-day festival are banned in several regions in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus. If you don’t want such restrictions to hurt your festive mood, immediately add the Garba songs mentioned below to your playlist to celebrate Navaratri 2021 from the comfort of your home.Also Read – Navaratri 2017 Garba Makes Charlie Chaplin Dance To Navratri Songs: Watch Viral Videos With Funny Dance Steps
Dance to the tunes of Garba’s songs this Navratri:
Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje: Thanks to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for giving us that evergreen festive song 20 years ago with his romantic film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Sung by Vinod Rathod and Kavita Krishnamurthy, the track instantly puts you in an energetic mood. It’s been over two decades and people still love every beat in this song and try to dance like Salman and Aishwarya did in this particular track. Also Read – Navratri Songs: 5 Best Bollywood Songs For Garba And Dandiya
Watch the song here:
Kesariyo rang: Navaratri festivities are incomplete without the songs of popular folk singer Falguni Pathak. She has entertained us with several Garba songs over the years. Kesariyo Rang is one of his songs that people definitely play to set the Garba mood. Khel Khel Re Bhawani Maa, Radha Ne Shyam, Indhana Winva and Vithala are also other popular Gujarati Garba songs by Falguni Pathak, known as Queen Garba. Also Read – Navratri Songs: Best Bollywood Dandiya and Garba Songs to Dance at Navratri Festival 2017
Watch the video here:
Udi Udi Jaye: Shah Rukh Khan has made several traditional dance forms even more special in his Bollywood films. With the song Udi Udi Jaye from his film Raees, he marked his first performance of Garba on screen. His chemistry with actor Mahira Khan in the colorful song will definitely make you pick up your dandiya sticks and shake a leg with your partner.
Watch the video here:
Chogada Tara:Salman Khan’s brother-in-law’s debut, Aayush Sharmas, Loveyatri didn’t do well at the box office, but his song Chogada Tara was definitely a hit. Sung by Darshan Raval and Ases Kaur, the track is filled with Gujarati words and rhythms that will make everyone feel like they are on the dance floor.
Watch the song here:
Nagada Sang Dhol: Powerful couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Nagada star Sang Dhol from their movie Ram-Leela is a perfect song to listen to during Navratri. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir, the catchy track begins with a tear-eyed Deepika lighting up diyas and performing Garba in revenge.
Watch the video here:
Garbe Ki Raat: The sky is the limit when it comes to making your festivals memorable with a sprinkle of songs. Making Navratri 2021 special for everyone, singer Rahul Vaidya is ready to deliver his new song Garbe Ki Raat, featuring none other than Nia Sharma.
Watch the song here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FjvYn1b4Zs
These videos will help you learn Garba easy steps and match your feet and hands for playing during Dandiya nights.Happy Navratri!
