2-year wait is almost over HBO’s ‘Succession’ returns SundayExBulletin

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Alright, all of you HBO’s “Succession” fans, your two-year wait is almost over. And if you haven’t watched seasons one and two yet, clear your calendar, folks, because you have until Sunday. The Emmy-winning drama’s second season ended with super media mogul Logan Roy being publicly challenged by one of his sons in an explosive press conference. This is where we last left off, and now this Sunday night, we’ll see what happens next. Linda Holmes from NPR is here with us to give us a taste of what HBO is up to for Season 3. Hi, Linda.

LINDA HOLMES, BYLINE: Hi, Ailsa.

CHANGE: Hey. OK, so you’ve seen the new episode already, so don’t say too much, but just turn me on. What’s going to happen?

HOLMES: I never would. I would never spoil anything. I’m just going to tell you that we come back to this very rich and super powerful family. They have a cable news network, and now you have to see what the fallout is from that press conference where Kendall the son challenged his father and went out and made a bunch of accusations. And now we have to see what’s going on.

CHANG: OK, so for people who haven’t seen “Succession”, like, how would you summarize that?

HOLMES: Well, it’s this affair of wealth and power. Logan has these four children, three sons and a daughter. Everyone is scrambling for control of the empire. Logan can’t live forever, you know? He had some health concerns. Thus, succession refers to the type of succession to power.

CHANG: Exactly. What do you think made the series so popular with its audiences? Because if you want to be honest, everyone on this show is kind of a jerk, right?

HOLMES: Yeah, they’re terrible.

CHANG: (Laughs).

HOLMES: I think it helps a lot that if “Succession” is a drama – it can be a very touching drama – but it’s also really a dark comedy. And some of the characters, including some sort of hanging cousin named Greg, are more comedic than they are, I think, dramatic. Greg is played, by the way, by Nicholas Braun, who is the really tall guy you might have seen in some of the preseason covers. Everyone loves cousin Greg. I want to play you, in terms of comedy, one of the things that’s in one of the trailers for this season – so not a spoiler – which is Logan trying to threaten his son, Kendall. They pass messages on the phone through Kendall’s assistant.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “ESTATE”)

BRIAN COX: (Like Logan Roy) You tell him I’m gonna grind him [expletive] bones to make my bread.

JULIANA CANFIELD: (like Jess) He says he’s going to crush your bones to make his bread.

JEREMY STRONG: (Like Kendall Roy) OK, tell him I’m gonna run away [expletive] magic bean.

CHANG: (Laughs) Oh, man. Yes, a lot of family love there.

HOLMES: Yes. So what I think the show does is that it doesn’t take these people entirely seriously. But at the same time, it’s a serious show about a pretty vivid picture of both giant powerful corporations and giant wealthy families as being funny but also quite a tragic phenomenon.

CHANG: Yeah. Well, like we said, we’re going to avoid spoilers, but the show has been pretty public about some of the major players who will be showing up this season. Who should we be looking for?

HOLMES: Yes. In the premiere, you’ll see Sanaa Lathan, who’ll play a lawyer – later in the season, people like Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgard, even Hope Davis, who – I don’t want to tell you what she does, but she is. somehow related to a character you already know. But this is, I will say, really yet another show on this family. It’s tightly focused on this family, and there’s nothing going to distract you from it.

CHANG: Linda Holmes is the host of NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. Thank you very much Linda.

HOLMES: Thanks, Ailsa.

