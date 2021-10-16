‘Succession’ review: success didn’t spoil HBO’s gripping Murdochian drama





Become the HBO version of “Game of Thrones” in sports coats and moccasins, the events of season two have left much doubt about the future of the company. This includes the real possibility that some of his executives will go to jail – a prospect that particularly haunts Tom (Matthew Macfadyen, creating a scene worthy of meme after meme after another), who bemoans, among other things, the lack of “good. wines “in prison.

The main event, however, again comes down to family patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his son Kendall (Jeremy Strong), who is waging a one-man war for control of Waystar, while also seeking to gain the support of other members of his immediate and extended corporate family, testing the transactional nature of their loyalties.

Amid all the twisted family dynamics, Kendall remains the show’s goofy heart, a guy desperate to prove he can take a joke that looks deeply uncomfortable when he hears one. His father, he rightly notes, is not the indestructible figure he portrayed in the past, but he’s still very formidable, which prompts Kendall to ask, “Can I do that? I win?”

Series creator Jesse Armstrong essentially turns this question into a one-season proposition based on the seven preview episodes, which again demonstrate an extraordinarily savvy ear for corporate transactions but also for politics. , Logan relishing his ability to influence the latter and his eldest son Connor. (Alan Ruck) still harboring vaguely delusional political ambitions.

While Armstrong pointed out that Rupert Murdoch and his offspring only serve one of the inspirations for the series (there are plenty of eccentric media moguls and family dynasties out there), certain elements of this third season – especially in the final preview episodes – certainly conjure up images of the president of News Corp. interests. Perhaps most impressive, the new episodes set up plenty of testing for all of the Roys (and therefore splendid showcases for the cast), including his daughter Shiv (Sarah Snook) and son Roman (Kieran Culkin). Indeed, the mere promise of being named the flagship CEO – as Logan plans to sink further into the shadows – sets off a dizzying whirlwind of shifting alliances, even by brutal “Succession” standards. Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Alexander Skarsgard are among those who appear as major financial players in later episodes, as the Roys explore various options in their efforts to save the business. As with “Veep,” much of the dialogue is gleefully vulgar, and the episodes improve as the season progresses, from behind-the-scenes maneuvers at a shareholder meeting to a birthday party. incredibly exaggerated. “Succession” has no shortage of companionship to pull back the curtain on the outwardly glamorous lives of the super-rich, exposing the insecurities and family grievances that lie beneath. As for this comparison of “Game of Thrones”, the battles on “Succession” do not leave traces of bodies in their wake. But as meticulously constructed, the collateral damage associated with losing this game could be the next worst thing. “Succession” begins its third season Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, which, like CNN, is a unit of WarnerMedia.

