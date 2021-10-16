Restaurant review: Zaytoon Mediterranean Grill





Before there was a Zaytoon pop-up at Budd Dairy, there was an original Zaytoon Mediterranean Grill. In fact, the past is not the right way to talk about the place. First, because the original Zaytoon debuted fairly recently in 2020. Second, because this place is still quite open and doing well at Westpointe Plaza. Admittedly, it has become a cliché to describe BYO (build your own) restaurants as Chipotle-Style. At the same time, the description is a cliché because it is universally easy to understand and adapt. As Zaytoons’ full name suggests, the game is Mediterranean as opposed to Tex-Mex Chipotles. And, like all BYO things go, the outcome is determined by how you build it. If the meals aren’t good, well, it’s up to you. Fortunately, it would be a challenge to tweak things at Zaytoon, the ingredients usually lend themselves to harmonious combos. The options start with a selection of basics: pita ($ 6.95), basmati rice ($ 8.95), romaine salad (8.95) or hummus ($ 9.50). You can also mix and match here so that rice and romaine are an option. Then you choose a protein: chicken, beef / lamb (like gyroscopic meat) or falafel, certain vegetable condiments like tomatoes, onions, cabbage and cucumber. Then finally, the sauces; the selection includes tahini, garlic sauce, tzatziki, and an aromatic combo of olive oil and sumac. So, well done on the hummus bowl. It’s not for everyone, but it’s good for those who appreciate extremes. The result will be a bit muddy, due to the nature of the base, but if you like hummus, there will be enough of it in the base to enhance every bite of protein (chicken pieces work well) and all the vegetarian topping. . The chewy and tender homemade pita is good to pick up, as the initial indulgence can turn into a growing sense of awkwardness while essentially eating a dip straight with a fork. Hummus with chicken and vegetables For more moderate palates, basmati rice or a pita is a good base for a meal. In fact, you can build a super-luxe custom gyroscope, relying on a pita with an overflowing supply of beef / lamb, plus veg and tzatziki. Pita with gyro, vegetables and tzatziki The Falafel ($ 4.99) is worth ordering here. This is not an afterthought and can be part of a bowl combo or ordered on its own as a side dish. Fried globes are a solid and satisfying mix of traditionally ground chickpeas with a little zing of parsley and onions. Falafel As for the other entrees, there is hummus and baba ghanoush, but a Spicy Feta Dip ($ 5.99) is a less ubiquitous choice that presents itself well. The roasted peppers mixed together give it a bright orange hue, and the warmth of the jalapeo gives its richness a little more depth with accents of garlic and onion. Spicy feta The Greek fries ($ 5.99) comes highly recommended. They are loaded; beneath a punchy feta and banana peppers with tzatziki, the base of fries features crunchy edges that give way to their sweet potato innards. Greek fries The Zaytoon Mediterranean Grill is located at 5450 Westpoint Dr. in Hilliard (or has the same menu inside the Budd Dairy Food Hall). There’s an option for everyone out there, with plenty of gluten-free and veg-free combo options. It is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information visit zaytoonrestaurant.com. All photos from Susan Post Hummus

