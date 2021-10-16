Bitcoin Approaches ATH, Bollywood Endorses Crypto Ahead Of Diwalis Gold Shopping Spree





Bitcoin is trading at around $ 62,000 on Saturday, just below its all-time high of $ 64,000 it set in April of this year. Analysts say the possibility of a Bitcoin ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) being launched in the United States is the root cause. Several altcoins are also showing impressive gains this morning. Meanwhile, Indians who buy gold might be tempted to try and buy Bitcoin for their families next month thanks to Bollywood. Celebrity Endorsements According to popular measurement statistics, one thing that still works on social media is celebrity support. In fact, around 45% of crypto investors said they would be willing to invest in a coin the celebrity approves of it based on. For this reason, an ever-growing group of celebrities have advocated for digital coins in the United States. Football star Tom Brady and his wife, model Gisele Bundchen have a stake in FTX. Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, and Snoop Dogg have also endorsed various crypto coins in the past. Festival of lights In India, where investments in gold skyrocket during the Diwali Festival (also known as the Festival of Lights), the cryptosphere is now looking to Bollywood and its celebrities to approve investments in digital coins instead. Keh Diya na .. Bas Keh Diya.

were honored to have @SrBachchan Sir as official ambassador of the CoinDCX brand.#CoinDCX #A capital B #TryCrypto pic.twitter.com/bDDp600RCG – CoinDCX: making crypto accessible to Indians (@CoinDCX) October 4, 2021 Amitabh Bachchan, perhaps the most famous Indian actor of all time, is now seen as promoting cryptocurrencies as a superior and easy investment ahead of Dhanteras, the most auspicious day in the Hindu calendar to buy money. ‘gold or start new businesses. According to Hindu scriptures, Dhanteras, the first day of the feast of Diwali, isdedicated to cleaning houses and buying small gold items. Crypto bole at CoinSwitch!

India ke sabse bade crypto app by lag jaa na, chhote!

To download @CoinSwitchKuber & start your crypto journey with just Rs. 100. #KuchTohBadega #RanveerXCoinSwitch pic.twitter.com/UARczFV8Za – Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 8, 2021 Cryptocurrency exchanges like Bangalore-based CoinSwitch Kuber and CoinDCX are now promoting Bitcoin as another investment option this year to compete with gold. Even Ranveer Singh, a younger star of some of the country’s biggest blockbusters of the past decade, explained how simple crypto trading can be in a viral advertisement. Violka08 / Depositphotos.com

