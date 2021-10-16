The first thing I noticed upon entering Frieze London on Wednesday was that something was wrong with the masks. Across hundreds of stalls under this magnificent tent erected at Regents Park, collectors drop their masks delicately with one ear, tuck them into a side pocket, or throw them away entirely. While it would have been strange to even see mask dealers at the last Frieze London in person, which took place in October 2019, a few weeks before a 55-year-old man from China’s Hubei province presented any mysterious flu-like symptoms. even more shocking to see such a lack of them in October 2021.

Welcome to the first true art fair of the vaxxed-and-happy era. Even though travel restrictions are still on the verge of being repealed, collectors, artists and celebrities are out there, Lily allen! waded through the aisles of a large-scale indoor gathering, many without facial protection. There is no mask warrant in London. Taking the tube to the fair is a shock to any New Yorker who takes the tube, as many Londoners breathe freely the entire trip. And while Frieze maintains its policy is to require face coverings for all visitors, there is also a strict policy requiring proof of a negative test or full vaccination, and all visitors to the UK must undergo a test no later than the second day of the country. And so, no penalty came for those who ripped off the covers.

I do not feel Great secure without the mask, but it’s okay, says Xavier Hufkens, the legendary Brussels art dealer who has maintained a primo gallery in the Belgian city since the 1980s. We are doing well in Belgium, where things are so, so strict. But here, not so much it’s like, uh, before, right?

Hufkens stood in the middle of his stand, a real center of activity away from the cool elbows that were omnipresent just a month ago at the Art Basel fair. Hufkenss deputies skillfully sold a large Tracey Emin bronze for 350,000 pounds as well as works by Los Angeles-based artists Thomas houseago and Paul mccarthy for six-figure prices. Princess Beatrice walked with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, robust safety in tow, and the architect Kulapat Yantrasast, designer of the gorgeous dome-shaped tent hanging above us, came to tell Hufkens that he looked pretty neat.

I lost 12 kilos! he apologized. I am one of the few art dealers who lost weight and we didn’t have dinner last year!

A few steps away was Steve Cohen, who skipped the Basel festivities last month in favor of a trip to London where, incidentally or not, his firm Point72 occupies a section at the very chic address of 8 St. Jamess Square. After diving into the Gagosian stand, where the works of Jennifer Guidi, priced at $ 350,000 for the large paintings, were sold at noon, Stevie nearly ran into his fellow billionaire Maja Hoffmann, which has a collection of contemporary masterpieces to rival Cohens, now on display at Frank Gehrydesigned tower of the Luma Foundation in Arles. Alexandra Economou, daughter of billionaire greek shipping magnate Georges Economou, See the hypnotic paintings of the Los Angeles-based rising star Lucie Taurus, which were all sold at noon. Jimmy Iovine, the co-founder of Beats who builds a collection alongside his wife Liberty Ross, also walked the aisles.

On the stand of David Zwirner, designer Prada Raf Simons arrived around noon to greet the director Lucas Zwirner. They were soon joined by Wolfgang tillmans as Lucas’s father stood with his artist Oscar Murillo, observing what the striking new paintings by Murillos looked like alongside the new sculptures by Carol Bové. It’s been an amazing few hours, blurted out an associate of Zwirner as I stood in the cabin. She went on to note that Murillo’s three paintings had all sold for $ 300,000 each, with Bove’s works going for up to $ 450,000. We could almost have missed the Kerry James Marshall painting of two birds on the side of the cabin; he is only two and a half feet tall next to the six foot Murillos. An eagle-eyed American collector nevertheless spotted it and bought it there for $ 2.2 million.

And the debates were considerably more international than last month’s fair in Switzerland, where collectors from North America and Asia were the rarities among euros. Here at Frieze, the Bangladeshi collectors couple Nadia and Rajeeb samdani showed up at the opening preview, Carlos and Rose of the cross was from Miami, and an artistic advisor from LA said she had acquired a work by Lucio fontana from the Mazzoleni booth at the Frieze Masters for a major figure in the entertainment world, based in Los Angeles.