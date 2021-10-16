Mahima Chaudhary opened Bollywoods poll, virginity asked before giving job

Mahima Chaudhry spoke about Bollywood: Mahima Chaudhry made her Bollywood debut with the movie Pardes. Pardes Girl hasn’t been seen on the big screen in a long time. However, she remains very active on social networks. Meanwhile, an interview with Mahima Chaudhary is becoming increasingly viral on social media, in which she talks about how much the film industry has changed for actresses.

According to Mahima Chaudhary, the actresses are now getting better roles than before and they also have a good chance in the film. Mahima Chaudhary said that now the actress is making a lot of money, also getting good marks and also in more powerful positions than before. Apart from all this, the actress can now work longer than before.

i want a virgin actress

Speaking further, Mahima opened the Bollywood hub. He said your relationship had an effect on work before. If an actress were dating someone, people would write that they are only looking for a virgin actress, who hasn’t kissed anyone. If an actress was dating someone she would say .. oh she is dating. If the actress gets married, then forget about the career, and if the child is born, then the career is completely over.

Speaking about this issue, Mahima Chaudhary added that nowadays people like to see the actress in different roles. Nothing like this had happened before. The actress had to hide her personal life. Mahima said that earlier if an actress was playing the mother role, she wasn’t offered another role anytime soon. Many actors also used to hide their relationship earlier and when their movie came out it was known after many years that they were married.

