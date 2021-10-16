Mahima Chaudhary Targeted Bollywood Again, Said People Previously Want Virgin Actresses

Mahima Chaudhary

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary may have been absent from movie screens for a long time. But his fans still love him as much. The actress is known for making her words unambiguous. The Pardes star recently said in one of her interviews that Bollywood has now changed a lot for women.

The actress said in an interview with the Hindustan Times: “I think female actresses have started to get good roles compared to before. They are also getting more money and endorsements than before. They are in a better and more powerful position than before, they have a much longer life.

Relationship status has had an impact on career

Speaking of the first, Mahima Chaudhary said: “In the past, your relationship had an impact on work. If you are dating someone, people would write that they only wanted a virgin who had never kissed. If you are dating someone, then she is dating someone. If you are married forget that your career is over and if you have children then it is all over.

The actress added, “Now the relationship status doesn’t decide whether you should pursue your career or choose a personal life. Now women are accepted into different roles. Previously, if you played the role of a mother, you couldn’t get another role anytime soon.Many men used to hide their relationship as well and this would go on for many years after their movies were released they got married.

Career started in 1977

The actress made her Bollywood debut in 1977 with the movie Pardes. Shahrukh Khan and Apoorva Agnihotri were in the lead roles in this movie and this movie was directed by Subhash Ghai. The actress married Bobby Mukherjee in 2006 and divorced in 2013. Both have a daughter Arina. The actress is a single mother and has never married anyone again.

