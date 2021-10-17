Prince William Earthshot Prize winners to be announced





The Earthshot Prize is a Nobel-like prize for the environment founded by the Duke of Cambridge and renowned British naturalist David Attenborough to inspire innovative solutions to the most pressing environmental challenges facing the planet today.

“We are living in the most important time in human history – the actions we choose or choose not to take over the next 10 years will determine the fate of the planet for the next thousand,” said William. in a short film recorded in the London Eye for the awards ceremony.

“A decade does not seem long, but humanity has an exceptional record of capacity to solve the insoluble.”

William continued that “many answers already exist … but we need everyone – from all parts of society – to raise their ambition and unite to fix our planet.”

“The future is for us to determine. And if we think about it, nothing is impossible,” he added. Heir to the British throne and longtime environmentalist, Prince Charles said he was “proud” of his son, in a statement from Kensington Palace. “I am very proud of my son, William, for his growing commitment to the environment and the bold ambition of the Earthshot Prize. As a world, we must come together to inspire, reimagine and build the sustainable future that we desperately need, “says Charles. “Over the next decade, with future generations in mind, the Earthshot Prize and its inspiring nominees will help us find innovative solutions,” added the Prince of Wales. “Together, with all those who join us, we have a real opportunity to offer a better future to humanity while restoring harmony between Nature, People and the Planet.” Attenborough is due to speak at the ceremony about the importance of the award and his optimism about humanity’s ability to tackle the most pressing environmental issues of our time. Out of 15 finalists, five will be named winners of the first ever Earthshot Award, which is expected to be revealed by a range of presenters including the Duchess of Cambridge, British actors Emma Thompson, Emma Watson and David Oyelowo, as well as Liverpool. football star Mo Salah. The ceremony will also include musical performances by artists such as Coldplay, Ed Sheeran as well as KSI and Yemi Alade, and Shawn Mendes. Each winning solution will receive 1 million ($ 1.3 million) in prizes to help support and scale these ingenious innovations, with the potential to fix the planet. Earlier this week, Prince William criticized the billionaire space race , arguing that the world’s greatest minds should focus more on fixing the planet rather than space travel. It wasn’t the only recent royal rebuke for inaction on the global climate crisis, with the monarch Queen Elizabeth II has been heard Thursday, saying she finds “it is very irritating when they talk but they don’t” when discussing the upcoming COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. The Earthshot Prize will air in the UK on BBC One at 8 p.m. local (3 p.m. ET) and globally via The Discovery Facebook page

