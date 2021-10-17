Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have epic reactions after ‘Bollywood hero’ Hrithik Roshan sneaks into impromptu garba to ’80s music at a gym





Producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani shares her journey Producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani , who supported the critically acclaimed film Saand Ki Aankh, opened at length on his personal and professional career. Nidhi was 37 when she froze her eggs, and in a recent interaction she shared that while she wanted to be a mom, she also wanted to prioritize her career. She had moved to Mumbai years ago, and ever since she landed in the city, she had to scramble to make a name for herself. She worked as a publicity assistant and talent agent, and in between all that, she also found the love of her life and got married. In a detailed article on The humans of Bombay, Nidhi explained that she was in her 30s with no children and that her parents and society often asked her when she was planning. “The wait to conceive hung over me, like that was all I was supposed to do as a woman. I wanted to start my own production company,” she said. It was her husband who suggested that she freeze her eggs so that she could achieve her ambition, then conceive when she deemed it fit. Although the decision was liberating, Nidhi recalled that talking openly was difficult. She was quoted saying, “My husband and I also decided that if conceiving from frozen eggs didn’t work, we would adopt. But this conversation didn’t work out well with my family. Conceive? hurtful, but I knew my decision would pay off. ” Over time, however, her family recovered, and especially after she realized her dream of producing a movie with Saand Ki Aankh. It was after the movie was released that she felt ready to be a mom, and during that time, she got pregnant naturally. Producer Nidhi shares her story with Humans of Bombay She described her nine months of pregnancy as magical and shared that the feeling of holding her son, little Veer in her arms, cannot be put into words. She was 40 when she welcomed her first child, and Nidhi didn’t want it any other way. She also shared that she wanted to break the stigma surrounding breastfeeding and revealed that she donated gallons of breast milk during the COVID-19-induced lockdown. “And that’s why I’m sharing my story with as many women as possible so they can prepare for motherhood too! I also try to break the stigma around breastfeeding and donation. While in lockdown, j donated over 100 liters of my breast milk for premature babies, she said. Nidhi concluded by saying that she is often asked if she has chosen a career rather than having a child. Her response to that is, “I chose to choose myself and that’s why I’m both a producer and a loving mom to Veer.”

