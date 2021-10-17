Plan for south end of Jeffrey Park approved

When work began on the 41-acre Jeffrey Park development in 2013, construction activity was mostly concentrated along East First Avenue, the northern boundary of the site. As these initial buildings were completed, additional phases of the project were approved and work moved steadily south, slowly filling the former Jeffrey Manufacturing Company site which is tucked away in the south corner. is from Italian Village.

On Tuesday, the Italian village commission approved plans that will fill one of the remaining gaps in the development, bringing apartments and parking to I-670, at the southern edge of the site.

Plans call for a five-storey, 178-unit apartment building attached to a parking garage. A five-story, 90,000-square-foot office building is also included in those plans, although developer Thrive Companies has said that part of the development will be built after the apartments and the 490-space parking lot.

A resident amenity bridge will crown the parking garage, and a central courtyard will connect to a larger park space to the north.

A taller building comprising several floors of apartments and up to 140,000 square feet of office space stacked above a large parking garage was proposed for the same site in 2019, but this concept was thrown earlier this year in favor of a phased approach that prioritized construction of the residential part first.

A final landscaping plan for the building and a certain screen for the south facade of the parking garage have yet to be approved.

Looking south towards downtown. Meyers & Associés Architecture.

The northwest corner of the building. Meyers & Associés Architecture.

A site plan showing the connection between the courtyard of the new buildings and other green spaces. POD design.

Townhouses and apartments line a green corridor intended to connect with the main park space of the development to the north. POD design.

A view of the courtyard, with townhouses visible to the north. POD design.