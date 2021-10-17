Succession season 3 kicks off Sunday: How to watch HBO’s family feud

Hunter Graeme / HBO



Brace yourself for more deliciously unfair family feuds as Season 3 of Succession descends to a helipad near you on Sunday with a first episode titled Secession. HBO’s razor-sharp drama once again pits members of the Roy Dynasty against each other in their never-ending acid-tongue battle, but new faces Alexander Skarsgard and Adrien Brody will help or hinder the family who love to hate? Roman and Gerri are they going to get serious? And will Kendall give us another worthy cringerap? Until you find out, check out the latest trailer to see Logan become “complete fucking beast!”

Succession season 3 will see nervous heir Kendall Roy escalate his battle against the seemingly indestructible patriarch Logan Roy for control of the family media empire. Filming for the new series took place in New York and Italy in 2020 after delays and restrictions due to the pandemic so Season 3 could meet an October release date on HBO and the streaming service. . Let the stabbing begin!

Succession Season 3 release date

The estate returns Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. PT / ET. It will air on HBO every Sunday and you can expect to watch new episodes online via HBO Max, the premium network’s subscription-only streaming service that includes movies and shows seen on regular HBO, plus an additional streaming-only library. shows, movies and originals. There are nine episodes in the third season of Succession.

How to watch Succession season 3

If you’ve got HBO as part of a cable plan, you’re good to go. The HBO Max streaming service costs $ 15 per month without ads or $ 10 per month with ads. here iseverything you need to know to sign up for HBO Max.

In the UK, fans can watch the show on Sky Atlantic at the same time as it airs in the US or stream episodes on demand with the Sky Go app, accessible throughSky Packages and Offers. Australian viewers can catch it on Binge.

Succession Season 3 Trailer



With exactly one month to go, HBO released the trailer that gave a first look at Skarsgard and Brody, not to mention a bunch of signature beards. “This life is not for everyone,” Logan growls. “It’s a number on a piece of paper. It’s a knife fight in the mud!”

In July, HBO released a first trailer, giving a glimpse of the Roy family’s next step. The new season escalates the conflict as Kendall pulls out a next level betrayal from her father. “He’s our father, but he was going to send me to jail.” “Sounds like it’s dramatic, Tom…” “Are you part of that family or not? »« Wow, Nelly! ”

Succession season 3 plot



Spoiler alert: At the end of Season 2, Kendall revealed to the world that Logan was aware of Waystar RoyCo’s multiple misdeeds. “After his bomb presser, a virtuous Kendall scrambles to find a base of operations, while Logan’s team seeks refuge,” the description for HBO Episode 1 reads. In the Season 3 trailer, Logan pounces on his treacherous son as the battle between them heats up. Shiv is caught between the two, while Tom and cousin Greg train themselves. Lines are drawn as siblings recruit and turn in more twisted power plays.

The show’s stars gave some clues during this year’s Television Critics Association press tour, with Brian Cox comparing the show to Eugene O’Neill’s acclaimed play, Long Day’s Journey into Night, while Jeremy Strong quoted Carl Jung.

Cox continues to compare it to other great works, like O’Neill’s LONG DAY’S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT, but what interests him most are the “secrets” that all the characters keep. It pays homage to the writers’ room. # TCA21 Meghan OKeefe (@megsokay) September 22, 2021

Jeremy Strong just quoted Carl Jung “Where love is absent, power fills the void” in his approach to Kendall. # TCA21 Meghan OKeefe (@megsokay) September 22, 2021

Succession Season 3 Cast

Brian Cox once again dominates the series as Patriarch Logan Roy. His potential successors include his intriguing offspring: Jeremy Strong returns as Kendall, with Sarah Snook as Shiv, Kieran Culkin as the mischievous Roman, and Alan Ruck as the distraught Connor. Nicholas Braun, recently seen in Zola, plays comedic cousin Greg and Matthew Macfadyen is Shiv’s stupid husband, Tom. Behind them all, Hiam Abbass plays Marcia, Logan’s ever-vigilant wife.

Peter Kramer / HBO



They will be joined by Alexander Skarsgard of True Blood and Big little lies as CEO of tech, which sounds like a recipe for a face-to-face between new tech and Waystar’s old-fashioned media monolith. Oscar winner Adrien Brody of The Pianist and Peaky Blinders is also entering the board battle as a billionaire investor.

There are no signs of recurring old stars like Holly Hunter and Danny Huston, but there are several new faces. They understand Sanaa Lathan of Love & Basketball, Family Guy and Nappily Ever After as a well-connected lawyer.

Tony Award nominated actor Linda Émond plays a White House aide, while the singer Jihae plays a public relations consultant. Hope Davis will play Sandi Furness, daughter of Sandy Furness, the eternal rival of Logan Roy.Ella Rumpffrom the 2016 Raw horror film, as did the actor, director and podcasterDacha nekrasova.