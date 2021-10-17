Famous Spanish mystery writer turns out to be 3 men





TV screenwriters Agustn Martnez, Jorge Daz and Antonio Mercero shocked guests, including Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia, at the Planeta Awards on Friday when they took the stage to collect the money from the price and reveal that the famous perpetrator did not actually exist.

On Mola’s agent website, the writer – who has been compared to famous Italian novelist Elena Ferrante – is described as a “Madrid-born author” writing under a pseudonym in an effort to remain anonymous. Mola’s description on the website also contains a series of photographs of an unknown woman looking away from the camera.

In previous interviews with Spanish media, Martnez, Daz and Mercero had presented Mola as a female university professor who lived in Madrid with her husband and children.

Mola’s novels typically revolve around the character of Detective Elena Blanco, described by publisher Penguin Random House as a “peculiar and lonely woman” and a lover of “grappa, karaoke, vintage cars and sex in. SUVs “.

However, the book that won the Planeta Prize was not a story featuring Blanco. It is a historical thriller called “The Beast” set during a cholera epidemic in 1834 and centers on a serial killer tracked down by a journalist, a police officer and a young woman. Mola’s novels are well known for being gory and graphic – and the Spanish media have noted in the past that the contrast between Mola’s supposed life as a married college professor and the violent nature of the books served as a tool for useful marketing. In an interview with the real authors following the revelation, the Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported: Romance of savage and macabre violence was a good marketing operation. ” The news has stunned many literary figures – and not everyone is delighted with the news. Beatriz Gimeno, who describes herself as a writer and feminist – and who was once the director of the Women’s Institute, a key national equality body in Spain – took to Twitter to criticize Martnez, Daz and Mercero . In a tweet, Gimeno said: “Beyond using a female pseudonym these guys have spent years doing interviews. It’s not just the name, it’s the fake profile they used. to receive readers and journalists. Crooks. “ In 2020, a regional branch of the Women’s Institute included Mola’s work as part of a selection of “feminist readings” alongside Canadian poet Margaret Atwood and Spanish writer Irene Vallejo. Mola was still listed as an author on the Penguin Random House website this weekend. CNN has reached out to Penguin Random House for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

