Superman’s motto gets a modern update: “Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow”

“Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow” will be Superman’s new motto, a change that was announced by DC Chief Creative Officer and Editor Jim Lee on Saturday at the DC FanDome. (CNN and DC Comics are both part of WarnerMedia.)
“To better reflect the stories we tell across DC and to honor Superman’s incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world, Superman’s motto is evolving,” Lee said. “Superman has long been a symbol of hope that inspires people, and it is that optimism and hope that drives him to move forward with this new mission statement.”
This is not the first time that recent comics have changed the “American” part of the currency. In the first edition of “Superman: Son of Kal-El,” which features Lois Lane and Clark Kent’s son, Jon, as the new Superman and was released in July, Jon states that he represents “Truth. Justice. . And a better world. ” Saturday’s announcement establishes a more canonical change to Clark Kent’s classic Superman motto.
While fans may associate the catchphrase “American style” with the comics, the phrase actually dates back to Superman’s transition to radio in the 1940s and television in the 1950s.
Like Erik Lundegaard written in the New York Times,
when the radio show debuted in WWII, “We were all fighting for the American way. Why wouldn’t Superman do it?”
But in the decades that followed, filmmakers played around with the use of the phrase.
In the 2006 movie “Superman Returns”, Daily Planet editor-in-chief Perry White asks about Superman, back after a long absence: “Does he still stand up for truth, justice, everything? that ?”
More recently, the 2013 film “Man of Steel” portrayed Superman as having a strained relationship with the US government, which warily approaches the notion of an alien visitor with extraordinary powers, wondering how to be sure he doesn’t. will not act against the country. interests.
“I grew up in Kansas, General,” says Superman, played by Henry Cavill. “I’m about as American as I get.”
The new currency isn’t the only change Superman’s universe has seen over the past week. On Tuesday it was announced that Jon Kent is bisexual. In the fifth issue of the DC comic book series “Superman: Son of Kal-El”, Jon Kent will confirm his sexuality, after falling in love with Jay Nakamura, a male reporter, DC reported.
Brian Lowry of CNN contributed to this report.
