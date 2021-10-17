Superman’s motto gets a modern update: “Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow”

“Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow” will be Superman’s new motto, a change that was announced by DC Chief Creative Officer and Editor Jim Lee on Saturday at the DC FanDome. (CNN and DC Comics are both part of WarnerMedia.)

“To better reflect the stories we tell across DC and to honor Superman’s incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world, Superman’s motto is evolving,” Lee said. “Superman has long been a symbol of hope that inspires people, and it is that optimism and hope that drives him to move forward with this new mission statement.”

This is not the first time that recent comics have changed the “American” part of the currency. In the first edition of “Superman: Son of Kal-El,” which features Lois Lane and Clark Kent’s son, Jon, as the new Superman and was released in July, Jon states that he represents “Truth. Justice. . And a better world. ” Saturday’s announcement establishes a more canonical change to Clark Kent’s classic Superman motto.

While fans may associate the catchphrase “American style” with the comics, the phrase actually dates back to Superman’s transition to radio in the 1940s and television in the 1950s.