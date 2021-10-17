‘The Batman’: New Trailer Shows Gritty Gotham Starring Several Familiar Foes





Warner Bros. and DC Comics launched the trailer on Saturday at the DC FanDome event, where the comic book giant also released new trailers for “The Flash” and “Black Adam”. (Warner Bros. is owned by WarnerMedia, the parent company of CNN.) The trailer for “The Batman”, directed by Matt Reeves, reveals a bulletproof Robert Pattinson in the lead role, growling and scowling in the now-familiar superhero style as he defeats a series of anonymous, dark grunts. “When that light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning,” a voice intones on a shot from the Bat Signal. A wig-wearing Zo Kravitz arrives as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, and the trailer also offers first glimpses of Paul Dano as Riddler and an almost unrecognizable Colin Farrell as Penguin. “It’s a powder keg,” a voice whispers over a massive explosion, “and Riddler is the match.” Riddler and Penguin both seem to have a different twist than the franchise’s previous screen appearances. Danny DeVito played Penguin in “Batman Returns” in 1992 and Jim Carrey faced off against the Riddler in “Batman Forever” in 1995, both giving the characters a dumber, more country-side angle than this latest trailer suggests. Batman is one of the studio’s biggest and most lucrative franchises. The film series grossed more than $ 5 billion at the global box office dating back to 1989’s “Batman”, according to Comscore. Pattinson will be the last to join the ranks of other famous actors including Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck who have worn the Batsuit. Warner Bros. took some of DC Entertainment’s most beloved characters in a new direction by focusing on more personal and even adult-oriented stories. “The Batman” appears to be the latest film to follow this trend. “The Batman” is set to hit theaters in March 2022 after being twice delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

