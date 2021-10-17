Brian Cox on “Estate” Patriarch: “You can’t underestimate Logan in any form”





He says these relationships – like the one with senior counsel Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron) – show that Logan is more than “all the great.”

“Of course I scream every now and then. And the REASON I CALL“, he said, turning the speakers on my computer,” is to keep the audience, to wake them up and wake up the other actor. ”

He’s laughing.

“It’s part of his technique,” he said, giving me another high-decibel example. “It’s part of his little show.”

I joke that the actors’ onscreen characters often follow them offscreen in audience perception. But that doesn’t bother him. “I scare people all the time, but I’ve done it before Logan Roy so it’s not unusual for me,” he says. “It’s kind of a danger that I face all the time.” As he sits there, turning one of TV’s most feared figures off and on again like a switch, the praise and awards make even more sense than they did a few minutes before: he doesn’t. There is no character on television like Logan Roy and there is no actor who can play him quite like Brian Cox. Season 3 The third season of “Succession,” which follows the Roys, a media family inspired by real headlines like the Murdochs, continues last season’s thread – with Logan Roy’s son attempting to pin down illegal events in the game. ‘business on his father. The move, as one might imagine, once again shifts the already delicate family balance. The question is whether Kendall has what it takes to defeat the King of Waystar Royco. “If Kendall really brings values ​​together, which are outside the realm of Waystar Royco, then I think that’s her salvation,” Cox said. “And it’s going to be interesting to see if he gets those values ​​because he’s so locked into that ambition and the family dynamic, but he needs someone to break it. And unfortunately, that has to be the one. kids. Logan’s not going to break it because it’s okay for Logan to have this situation. ” For all the family drama, however, Cox thinks Logan loves his children. “They mean a lot to him. Unfortunately, they are always disappointing, which I understand,” he said. “I mean, any parent is both in love with their child, but sometimes too much is expected of them. You know, we’re all guilty of that. We can put terrible pressure on our kids to be. validate, do you know? ” One thing viewers won’t see this season is the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision not to respond was made by showrunner Jesse Armstrong , and Cox sees it as the right call “because we couldn’t become hostages to Covid.” “Otherwise it would have been a different show,” he says. Dysfunctional Roys The pandemic has, however, “made some things very, very clear, especially the position of the rich,” as Cox sees it. “Eleven minutes in space. Give me a break. What does that mean ? he says. “You know, Richard Branson, ‘No more spaceships’ and you say’ No, no, no, we don’t need more spaceships. We have to take care of our world. We have to really take care of our own. world and what our world is and what is happening. ‘” The disparity between the rich and the real world on so many fundamental levels is why he thinks the show continues to have so much intrigue around it. “The show hits it all because the dysfunctional Roys are kind of a reflection of the dysfunctional elements of wealth in the world,” he says. Logan’s personal dysfunction – whether he’s yelling at someone or playing “Boar on the Floor” underlings – is what Cox says he loves the most about the role. “You cannot underestimate Logan in any form because he is an extraordinary animal,” he says. “Logan, you know, there aren’t a lot of characters like him in dramas. We haven’t seen them. Because he’s relentless. He doesn’t seem to take prisoners. It’s the joy of him. to play.” All things, of course, will someday come to an end, and Cox says he hopes Logan will be there to see him. “I don’t want to be killed until the end of the series. I don’t want to be killed at all,” he said. “I just want to disappear down a long hallway at the end and say ‘Goodbye. I’m leaving.'” Well, Logan would probably say something else. But that too would end with “off”. “Succession” begins its third season Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, which, like CNN, is a unit of WarnerMedia.

