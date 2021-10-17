Spanish thriller writer Carmen Mola turns out to be three men | Books

One million euro literary prize has lured three Spanish men out of anonymity to reveal they are behind ultra-violent Spanish police thrillers marketed as the work of Spain’s Elena Ferrante

The men had posted under the pseudonym Carmen Mola, which roughly translates to Carmens cool.

When one of their books won the lucrative Planeta Prize, the trio released the check to the public in a lavish ceremony attended by the King of Spain.

Auguste Martnez, Jorge daz and Antonio Mercero had published novels and worked as screenwriters under their real names before coming together to write under the name Mola. Credits include work on the Central Hospital and Blind Date television series.

Their main character in Carmen Mola’s novels is Detective Elena Blanco, a peculiar and lonely woman who enjoys grappa, karaoke, classic cars and sex in SUVs, according to the publisher. Random penguin house.

The men, all in their 40s and 50s, denied choosing a female pseudonym to help sell the books. We did not hide behind a woman, we hid behind a name, Antonio Mercero told the Spanish newspaper El Pas. I don’t know if a female pseudonym would sell for more than a male pseudonym, I have no idea, but I doubt it.

They had previously claimed in interviews and on their own website that Mola was a teacher in her late forties, recounting Spanish ABC newspaper three years ago that they needed anonymity to protect a sedentary life that has nothing to do with literature.

The Spanish media noted that the advertising for the books had played on the tensions between the apparent life of the creators and his creations.

No one has escaped the idea that the idea of ​​a university professor and mother of three, who taught algebra in the morning and then wrote ultra-violent and macabre novels on bits of free time in the afternoon, was a great marketing operation, the Spanish newspaper El Mundo noted in an interview with the authors.

Beatriz Gimeno, feminist, writer, activist and former head of one of Spain’s national equality bodies, the Womens Institute attacked men for creating a female character in their advertisement for Carmen Mola’s books, during several years.

Besides using a female pseudonym, these guys have spent years doing interviews. It’s not just the name, it’s the fake profile they used to attract readers and journalists. They are crooks, she said on twitter.

The site of their agents features a photo of a woman, looking away from the camera, on the author’s profile page, above a flattering comparison to Italian literary sensation Ferrante.

Last year, a regional branch of the Womens Institute recommended one of Molas’s works as part of a selection of books by female authors including Margaret Atwood that could help us understand the reality and experiences of women at different periods of history and help raise awareness of rights and freedoms.

The Planeta Prize, managed by the publishing house of the same name, is as much a search for potentially lucrative new books as it is recognition of talent.

It is only open to unpublished manuscript submissions, and the winning book must be published by Planeta. In the case of Mola’s new work, which will be released under that name, that means abandoning its current publisher, rival Penguin Random House.

The book that won the award does not feature Blanco. It is a historical thriller, set in 1834 during a cholera epidemic, about a serial killer who dismounts girls, according to Spanish media. A journalist, a police officer and a young woman join forces to try to track him down.