Hero Akhil is relieved at the long-awaited success of his recently released romantic artist, Most Eligible Bachelor. The film crew is aggressively promoting the film to take full advantage of the final days of the Dasara holiday season.

Meanwhile, in a final promotional interview, Akhil was asked about his plans in Bollywood. And the young hero made it clear from the outset that he is not thinking of Bollywood (or even Hollywood, laughing) for the moment. “I love Tollywood and will continue to make Telugu films,” said young Akkineni.

By the way, Akhil’s father’s return to Bollywood film Nagarjuna Brahmastra and his brother Naga Chaitanya’s first Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha are slated for release in 2022.

Articles that might interest you:


A d: Teluguruchi – Learn .. Cook .. Enjoy the tasty food