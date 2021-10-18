Hollywood backstage workers strike deal, avoid strike

LOS ANGELES You could say the people behind the cameras have found their voices.

Late Saturday, a union representing the Hollywood version of blue-collar camera operators, makeup artists, props, decorators, lighting designers, editors, script coordinators, hairdressers, cinematographers, writers’ assistants struck a tentative deal for a new three-year contract. with film and television studios, according to officials on both sides.

The IATSE union, which represents the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees, had said its members would go on strike from Monday, a move that would have resulted in a shutdown of production at a particularly inopportune time for the industry. entertainment.

The studios, which include mainstays like Disney, NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia and insurgents like Amazon, Apple and Netflix, have been working to make up for production time lost during the coronavirus pandemic. Another shutdown would have left the cabinets of content dangerously bare, especially in streaming services, a business that has become crucial to the reputations of some businesses on Wall Street.

IATSE negotiators reached a deal after securing concessions on several fronts.

The teams will now benefit from a minimum of 54 hours of rest on weekends tied, for the first time, with the actors. (Previously, studios were not required to give crews rest time on weekends, although they were required to pay overtime.) Crews will also be granted a minimum 10 hour rest between departure from a plateau and the return, which IATSE had deemed essential. to personal health, especially since the shootings can last up to 18 hours. The proposed contract also includes salary increases and a commitment by companies to fund a $ 400 million deficit in the IATSE’s pension and health plan without imposing premiums or increasing the cost of health coverage.