Now you can be Zendaya and Timothe Chalamet in Fortnite with new Dune skins

These days it’s a 50/50 coinflip to see if a new show or movie is going to have a Fortnite connection. James Bond didn’t have time to die, but Dune? It does happen, according to a recent leak showing two skins from the film, which was released this weekend. The new leaks show off the Paul Atreides and Chani skins coming to the store, along with various movie props like back bling, mining tools and gliders. No word if giant sandworms may soon invade the map. Fortnite is in an interesting position where during these crossovers it sometimes uses actual likenesses of celebrities and other times it doesn’t. His superhero skins, for example, hardly ever look like the actors who play them in Marvel and DC movies or shows. But here, those are very much based on the actors playing the roles in Dune, Timothe Chalamet and Zendaya, and I think a lot of people might be more excited about the possibility of buying these celebrities than their Dune characters, necessarily. They look a bit like them. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> It’s starting to happen more and more lately. We just received a Will Smith skin in the form of a Mike Lowry Bad Boys crossover. We have an Ariana Grande skin from her gig. A Keanu John Wick skin. Rey and Finn from Star Wars, John Boyega and Daisey Ridley respectively. So yes, the list goes on. This raises questions about how likeness rights are handled, given that these are both characters, but also celebrity likenesses, and until we read the fine print of those. chords, it’s unclear under what circumstances these actors or singers get a cut from their Fortnite versions. Ariana Grande? Almost certainly. But does Zendaya get anything when you buy her Chani Dune skin? I am not so sure. Regardless, we weren’t going to see more over time, and the Dune skins here are pretty awesome (although I would love a whole range of Zendaya skins at the Met Gala, I will say). They look true to the movie and will be an instant buy from me because I love the book and guess I’ll love the movie because it’s made by Denis Villeneuve and it just doesn’t do bad things . NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Zendaya attends Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination … [+] Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)

