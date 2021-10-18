Entertainment
The Earthshot Prize: What is the Prince Williams $ 1 Million Prize?
As the stars began to arrive on a green carpet, the message resounded loud and clear that environmental challenges require the same kind of attention as the Oscars.
Dubbed the Eco Oscars, the Earthshot Prize is an award created by Prince William and the Royal Foundation, the charity founded by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and historian David Attenborough to honor five finalists between 2021 and 2030 for having developed solutions to fight the climate crisis.
Inaugural edition remains special for India such as Vidyut Mohans technology that recycles agricultural waste to create fuel was named among the coveted award winners.
Established in 2020, 2021 was the first year that awards were given to finalists for their contributions to restoring and protecting nature from the five United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, clean air, ocean renaissance, waste-free life and climate action.
Prince William was joined by stars including Emma Watson, Dame Emma Thompson and David Oyelowo for the ceremony at Alexandra Palace.
Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and KSI were among the artists who performed – and in keeping with the green message, the music was brought to life by 60 cyclists pedaling on bikes.
No celebrities traveled to London for the ceremony, no plastic was used to build the stage, and guests were asked to consider the environment when choosing an outfit with Watson wearing a compound dress of 10 different dresses from Oxfam.
Bulletin | Click for the best explanations of the day to your inbox
What are the prices about?
Inspired by former US President John F Kennedys Moonshot when the President set a goal of reaching the moon in less than a decade, the Earthshot Award hopes to encourage and support the development of solutions to Earth’s environmental problems.
Five individuals or organizations who have found powerful solutions to the problems plaguing the planet will receive one million euros. Each year, five laureates will be selected, one for each of the UN SDG target categories, with a total of € 50 million awarded by 2030.
Winners will be chosen from 15 finalists, three for each category, by the Earthshot Prize Council. The board includes global spokespersons who strive to drive impactful action in a variety of capacities.
The council includes Prince William, David Attenborough, Jordans Queen Rania, actor Cate Blanchett, former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres, footballer Dani Alves, Hindu environmental activist Oumarou Ibrahim, leading figures from the company Indra Nooyi, Jack Ma, former astronaut Naoko Yamazaki, World Trade Organization (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, singer Shakira, basketball legend Yao Ming, climate activists Luisa Neubauer and Ernest Gibson, and Michael Bloomberg as a global advisor. Hannah Jones, Nike’s former sustainability director, was also announced as CEO of the program.
To ensure that solutions are implemented in a real use case, the organization has partnered with several global organizations to extend the solutions provided by the top 15 finalists.
Companies like Arup, Bloomberg LP, Deloitte, Herbert Smith Freehills, Hitachi, INGKA Group, Microsoft, MultiChoice, Natura & Co, Safaricom, Salesforce, Unilever, Vodacom and Walmart form the Global Earthshot Alliance which will be involved in the upgrade. scale the solutions.
Aga Khan Development Network, Bloomberg Philanthropies, DP World in partnership with Dubai Expo 2020, the Jack Ma Foundation, Marc and Lynne Benioff, the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, WWF, the Green Belt Movement, Greenpeace and Conservation International are just a few. -a. organizations and philanthropic institutes which contribute to the financing of the prizes.
The winners this year
Protect and restore nature
The Republic of Costa Rica: Costa Rica was a country that once cleared most of its forests, but has now doubled the number of trees and is seen as a role model for others to follow. The winning project is a program paying local citizens to restore the natural ecosystems that led to a rainforest revival.
Clean our air
Takachar, India: A portable machine created to turn agricultural waste into fertilizer so that farmers don’t burn their fields and cause air pollution.
Revive our oceans
Coral Vita, Bahamas: A project led by two best friends who farm coral in the Bahamas, designed to restore dying coral reefs. Using special tanks, they developed a way to grow coral up to 50 times faster than what they normally take in the wild.
Building a world without waste
Food waste centers in the city of Milan, Italy: Another challenge is waste – and the city of Milan in Italy wins an award for collecting unused food and distributing it to people who need it most. The initiative has significantly reduced waste while fighting hunger.
Repair our climate
AEM electrolyser, Thailand / Germany / Italy: A smart design in Thailand using renewable energy to produce hydrogen by dividing water into hydrogen and oxygen. Hydrogen is a clean gas, but it is usually produced by burning fossil fuels.
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/earthshot-prize-prince-william-1-million-award-explained-7577540/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
