WaystarRoyco’s worst person is Logan Roy.

Sam Adams: Hi Heather, and thank you for joining me for the first installment of The Worst Person in WaystarRoyco, a launch that I hope will go better than the Roman Roys rocket. As old-school Slate readers know, this is a spin-off of The Worst Person in Westeros, where we spent our Sunday nights debating the highs and (mostly) the lows of each week. Game Of Thrones in progress, and now we set our sights Succession, a show with an even higher proportion of huge holes. (Much less dragons, though.) So let’s start with the Season 3 premiere episode, Secession, written by series creator Jesse Armstrong and directed by Game Of Thrones veteran Mark Mylod. What did you think? And who is your inaugural candidate for the Worst?

Heather Schwedel: It is simply exhilarating to find the company of the Roys again! The way cousin Greg feels in Manhattan with Kendall immediately after the press conference, when he says: It’s like OJ! it’s kind of all of us right now. (Nice memes, good memeage, and so on: we watch.) Kendall’s response to that tactless comment, however, makes him a solid contender for WaystarRoyco’s worst person from the get-go. After cousin Greg adds his comment with I mean, unless OJ has never killed anyone, Kendall smiles maniacally and says: Who said I never killed anyone? ‘Cause oh yeah he certainly done! And his moral position here is really not what he deludes himself into thinking.

Sam adams: The juice is loose, baby! The enthusiasm with which Kendall equates to a suspected murderer is a big chuckle of shock, but it also says a lot about who these characters are. He rides high on a wave of self-righteousness, posing as the moral avenger leading Logan to account for his complicity in the cover-up of sexual assaults on Waystar Cruises. And yet, Nicole Brown’s brutal death isn’t even a punchline for him, just a morbid gag. He’s desperate to check his cultural temperature and seems happy he’s a trending topic on Twitter, beating the little ones even more! But the way he walks into his ex-wife’s apartment and sets up a temporary HQ without even a text, let alone inviting his current girlfriend, co-heir and drug addict Naomi Piercealong for the ride, says a lot more about who he really is. When Kendall finally finds the courage to phone his father, Logan tries to force him to admit that his surprise press conference, the big bombshell that ended Season 2, was just a play. And it is, isn’t it? At least Logan doesn’t pretend to believe in anything other than his own power. Kendalls here co-opting #MeToo for his own purposes, which even OJ might admit is a bit weak. So, is Kendall the worst? Or should he consider other candidates before pinning a medal on his small, spindly chest?

Schwedel: Kendall was sure to ooze in this episode. I especially enjoyed his conversation with the advertising specialists he was considering hiring to help him reconfigure what he did as part of a cohesive philosophy, not just punch an old man in the nose. if you can call it a conversation because he didn’t let them talk. His high-speed strategy braindump that ended with how he wanted to hire writers from Bojack and Lampoon to get his Twitter off the hook was one of my favorite dialogue bits on this show, ever. Still, I keep coming back to the fact that Lisa Arthur, the new high power lawyer character (played by Sanaa Lathan), Kendall and Logans sides were competing to land in this episode decided to hitch up her wagon to the Kendall team. God knows the shell ends up being morally complicated too, but in this episode at least she felt a bit like a kingmaker, or at least someone with a reputation for good politics in public. There’s no denying that Kendall is on one, as they say, but he also did something right? He denounced the misdeeds of his family! Even if he did it for selfish reasons. It takes more spine than its siblings showed here, right? I think you could make a strong argument that Roman or Shiv was the worst in this episode. (Not Connor, however, he barely counts.

Adams: Poor Connor, the Ringo Starr of the Roy family. He’s not much better than his half-brothers and sister, but he’s so ineffective it’s kind of his saving grace. (I love the bit where he suggests to his playwright girlfriend, Willa, that they try to save his disastrous Broadway debut by running commercials with negative reviews to appeal to hipsters and assholes.) Logan being maybe Forced to take a step back, the power vacuum atop WaystarRoyco is going to bring out the worst in everyone, and Shiv and Roman are no exception. The way Shiv remembers loving her husband just long enough to ask him if he’s channeled with Kendall is particularly disgusting, and Roman never emanates more annoying little brother energy than when he quarrels with him. his siblings. But he’s so clearly out of place when he’s trying to convince Logan to make him CEO or maybe not, I mean whatever you think is best makes him too pathetic to be worst, at least. this week. Give it time.

Let me make a half-serious suggestion. The worst character in Secession is the one we don’t even see. I’m talking about Raisin, the Roy family’s code word for the incumbent president, which is strongly suggested as Donald Trump’s replacement. We only hear from him through third parties, but the fact that his first response to public allegations that Logan orchestrated a cover-up of murders and rapes is to reiterate his mutual respect, to say that he feels for Logan in this difficult time is strongly verified. boilerplate, but it still makes your stomach turn. Is it cheating to choose a character who doesn’t even have a name? Is it even sour grapes?

Schwedel: The raisin! You to augment an interesting possibility, which I shudder to think about, that there are even worse people hiding on the fringes of the Succession universe than those we have come to know. You’re right that everything we hear from Camp Raisins is filtered out by one or more other parties, so I think it’s hard to understand how involved he is in all of this. I don’t think he was listening, for example, over the shoulder to the phone call his surrogate had with Gerri, like Logan was. I think we need to bestow the honors on the worst person based on the facts we have rather than suggestions that haven’t been fulfilled yet: The Raisin just might be as globally and personally toxic as the other characters in the show. , especially if he’s inspired by Trump, but why speculate on the Grape when, say, Logan Roy’s noxious raison d’être is staring us straight in the eye?

Logan Roy is still a paragon of greed, corporate malfeasance and parental neglect, but he was especially fit in this episode. I believe the first line of dialogue we see him say is, after his son Roman asks if Logan wants him to join him in the van he’s sitting in, wanna suck my dick? (So ​​that was a no.) It’s like, he’s not only an immoral actor, but he’s also very obnoxious on an interpersonal level! Not only is he ultimately solely responsible for his company’s abuse, but he’s also more or less responsible for how all of his professional kids and minions are traumatized, due to his horror. It’s never been clearer that all he’s interested in is WaystarRoyco and staying in control. In the past, he has nodded to the idea that someone will eventually succeed him, and he might like it to be one of his children, but in this episode, that chimera is dispensed with: he never leaves, and he only cares who takes over as far as optics would play. He knows exactly what he’s doing when he sends Shiv, Roman and Gerri to New York so he can consider successor options with Frank, Gary and Tom, that things will come back to the other group and he wreak havoc and hurt feelings. In short, a monster.

Adams: It will be hard work not to pick Logan Roy every week (although I promise we won’t). But it’s inevitable this time. The episode begins as if he’s trying to generate sympathy for him, making Logan look weakened to the point that he can’t even remember where his phone is. But after he shouted Action Stations! a British military term that Kendall obviously took from his father, old Logan is back, and mean as hell. Even impending sexual assault allegations can’t curb his penchant for sexist language: At one point, he says he doesn’t want to be seen running around like a slapped girl. And the way he treats his children, especially Roman, reminds you that their nastiness is learned and part of a futile, life-long attempt to please their distant and abusive father. Hes King Shit, and they are just contenders for the throne.