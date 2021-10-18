Supply chain issues? Fear not, we have some DIY Halloween costume ideasExBulletin

Halloween is two weeks away. With popular costumes sold out or out of stock, you may need to make your own. Here are some tips to get you started.

MICHEL MARTIN, ANIMATOR:

Halloween is two weeks away, and some of our favorite trick-or-treaters already know exactly what their big day will be.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD # 1: A dark ringleader.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD # 2: A dragon.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD # 3: Batman.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD # 4: A witch.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD # 5: Ghost.

MARTIN: But with supply chain issues, some popular costumes are already sold out or out of stock. What if you can’t get yours on time? Or maybe you’re even thinking back to buying a costume, worried about the environmental impact of wearing something once and then throwing it in the trash on November 1. Either way, you still have the option of making it yourself. There are countless Halloween costume tutorials online, but a children’s clothing company called Primary has taken it a step further. They offer a free DIY costume concierge hotline. The company was founded in 2015 and is focused on providing environmentally friendly children’s clothing in gender neutral colors. Co-founder and CEO Galyn Bernard says the idea for the hotline actually came from the customers themselves.

GALYN BERNARD: We kind of got lucky in this DIY costume arena, really because we noticed that our first year a lot of customers were buying classic Halloween colors, like orange, green and yellow. But especially in September and October, these things were selling at a much faster rate than what we had seen before. And then we had customers who reached out to us, letting us know that they were using our clothes as a sort of base for DIY Halloween costumes.

MARTIN: The next year they set up the helpline and questions started pouring in from desperate parents. Meet Cynnie Paull, Head of Customer Service at Primary.

CYNNIE PAULL: We get a lot of emails, texts, and phone calls where parents are, like, help. I don’t have a tricky bone in my body, but my kid just told me he wants to be a water heater or a wind chime or a Dyson vacuum.

MARTIN: So Primary started posting step-by-step instructions for classic and creative Halloween costumes that require little to no manufacturing expertise.

BERNARD: The earlobe came as one. The leaf blower is pretty cool. The cicada shell was like an old school favorite. It was sort of the first the whole team was talking about.

MARTIN: Earlobe and leaf blower instructions aren’t currently available on the site, but there is a guide on how to make a cicada costume. Now, if you’ve never made before but are still curious about DIY, you’re not alone. Michael Gardner is a self-taught fashion designer and passionate about DIY who started his blog Daddy Dressed Me in 2014 to showcase the outfits he made for his daughter Ava. He says he made a lot of costumes for himself and his daughter using recycled clothing from thrift stores or items they already owned.

MICHAEL GARDNER: Like, like, she was Mary Poppins one year old. And you know, with that costume, I used clothes that she really – that she had. I kind of made a tutu to cover it up. We’ve been trolls for a year. We wore normal clothes, and we just sort of – I kind of added things using velcro in the areas that you don’t want to make something permanent, that you can kind of glue, glue .

MARTIN: Which can certainly be an added benefit of a do-it-yourself costume – easier to reuse. And what do our experts themselves want this year for Halloween?

BERNARD: Well, I really want to be Ted Lasso.

PAULL: My almost 7 year old daughter really threw a curve ball at me and said she wants us all to be mustaches. So I see a lot of broom hairs in my future.

GARDNER: So it’s funny. I asked Ava maybe two days ago, what do you want to do for Halloween? She was just like, I just wanna relax this year. She didn’t really want to dress (laughs).

MARTIN: I wouldn’t bet on it. It was Michael Gardner, DIY enthusiast and blogger. We also heard from Galyn Bernard and Cynnie Paull from primary.com.

