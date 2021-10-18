IATSE vice-president believes agreement in principle will be “largely ratified”: NPR

NPR’s Michel Martin speaks with Michael Miller of the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees about a deal they’ve made with Hollywood studios, avoiding the threat of a labor strike.

MICHEL MARTIN, ANIMATOR:

The show will therefore continue. Last night, union leaders from the International Theater Employees Alliance, or IATSE, struck a new contract deal, avoiding what would have been the biggest Hollywood labor strike in decades. The IATSE reports that it represents some 60,000 production workers, including editors, costume designers, cinematographers, machinists, technicians, animators and more, all of whom have reportedly been sidelined by a strike. Michael F. Miller is vice president of IATSE and has helped lead negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents major production companies. And he’s with us now.

Mr. Miller, thank you very much for joining us.

MICHAEL MILLER: Well, thank you, Michel. It is a pleasure to be here.

MARTIN: Can you explain some of the key issues for your members in these negotiations?

MILLER: A lot of our attention and the priorities our members sent us for improvements were in working conditions, things like reasonable rest periods between shifts and recreating the weekends. Our industry, as you well know, sometimes does not really have a regular schedule. And what has evolved in recent years is this employment model with long and often dangerous working hours and working days so compressed that often teams do not have a meal break.

MARTIN: I noticed that the vote to authorize the strike was almost unanimous. I think – as has been reported, it was something like 98%. It was a statement, wasn’t it?

MILLER: It was an incredible statement. And it shows how real these issues are. And I think it’s also important that 90% of the ballots that were sent out were returned. This level of participation sent a very, very clear message to the entire industry and, quite frankly, to the entire labor movement.

MARTIN: I want to talk about this in a minute. But I still want to ask about the IATSE alone. Members have yet to ratify the agreement. This is the deal you are presenting to them. They still have to ratify it. The kind of initial report on this is that feelings about it are mixed. Like, what sense do you have?

MILLER: Well, I think the first reports are just that. And I suspect it will be overwhelmingly ratified.

MARTIN: Is there something special about this deal – I mean, I am – kind of, I’m asking you to choose from your children. But is there something about this deal that you are particularly proud of?

MILLER: If you don’t mind picking me one up, I think the idea that we funded our benefit plans in a meaningful and sustainable way and the idea that we improved working conditions by reestablishing a week -end and ensuring that our members have ample opportunity to rest between shifts.

MARTIN: So before I let you go, I want to go back to something you alluded to earlier, which is that, you know, Hollywood is a unique place to work in some ways. But we are witnessing a wave of strikes, threats of strikes, work stoppages among other organized union groups. In your opinion, is there a way that the agreement you just made fits into a larger battle, a debate in which unions across the country are currently involved?

MILLER: I think so. The bargaining unit we represent is not just Hollywood. We have a national – international reach. And that bargaining unit will also be extended to all production centers outside of Los Angeles. And this national sense of labor power, I think, is a very unique moment in time. And I think we will continue to see the pendulum swing in favor of the workers. We will be able to take advantage of this change of momentum from companies to workers to continue improving working conditions within the framework of our collective agreements.

MARTIN: It was Michael F. Miller. He is vice chairman of the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees, IATSE, which entered into a contractual agreement last night. Mr. Miller, thank you very much for speaking to us.

MILLER: Thanks for having me today, Michel.

(MUSIC EXTRACT)

