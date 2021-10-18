Allison Williams quits ESPN over mandatory vaccination policy





Veteran reporter Allison Williams has decided to quit ESPN rather than comply with the network’s mandate that all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. Williams announced last month that for the first time in 15 years, she wouldn’t be sidelined on ESPN college football shows because she had refused the vaccine. (The network made vaccinations compulsory for staff members at live events in early August, then extended to all employees this month.) Then on Friday she posted a five minute video on Instagram to explain her decision, claiming that she is “not at all morally and ethically aligned with this” as she and her husband seek to have another child. Williams cited anecdotal evidence of women with health problems after receiving the vaccine as one of the reasons she chose not to follow the company’s tenure. However, the Centers for Disease Control said there is currently no evidence that COVID vaccines cause fertility problems in women and men, and that “the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the known or potential risks of immunization during pregnancy. pregnancy”. In an emailed statement to USA TODAY Sports, ESPN declined to comment on Williams’ specific situation. “We are carrying out an in-depth examination of accommodation requests on a case-by-case basis and making accommodations in accordance with our legal obligations,” the statement said. “We are focused on a safe working environment for everyone. Williams said it was difficult for him to understand that his last game on ESPN in last season’s national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State would be his last. “At the end of the day, I can’t put a paycheck on the principle,” she said. “And I won’t sacrifice something that I believe and hold so firmly to maintain a career.”

