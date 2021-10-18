Launch of the first edition of the Karmaveer Awards, Rajanta, Bollywood stars and athletes honored

Image of the Karmaveer Prize

The first edition of the Karmaveer Awards kicked off today in Mumbai. The purpose of this award is to honor people from different fields like cinema, sport, agriculture, business. Those who have made their excellent contribution to society without limited resources and without any support, and have uplifted society. Today’s Karmaveer is trying to give them the platform and recognition they really deserve.

The event is hosted by actress Aditi Gowatrikar. Yoshmati Thakur, Kripashankar Singh, Aditi Sunil Tatkare, Bhai Jagtap and many popular pillars of politics, sports and Bollywood attended the event.

Founder RP Singh says: The idea to host today’s Karmaveer Awards came from my own travels. My biggest dream has been to create a platform for all Karmaveer recipients. We had predicted the prices in 2019 but had to stop due to COVID. In 2021, Anupama Singh joined us as co-founder and Pancham Singh as CEO. Yashomati Thakur, Aditi Sunil Tatkare, MS Bitta were also honored in this program. We are confident that we will be able to create a good platform for all of these workers.

Media chief Rahul Mahajan, Prasar Bharati and UP government minister congratulated the team and their videos were shown in the program. Two Life Time Achievement Awards were given to RC Sinha, Ministry of Education and Devendra Pratap Singh MLC, UP government in the program.

CEO-Producer Pancham Singh said: I feel extremely blessed to be a part of this award. Since this was our first year, we have done our best to reach the right Karmaveers and Karmaveers today, but every year we promise it will be bigger and better than last year.

