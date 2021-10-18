After Earthshot Awards, Kate Middleton and Prince William turn to America





Sunday evening, Prince william and Kate Middleton were on site when the first Earthshot Awards were presented to five different winners, including a national forestry program in Costa Rica and the city of Milan’s food recovery program. But one of the biggest surprises of the night actually happened on the green carpet, where William donned a stylish Reiss green velvet blazer and a black turtleneck, a far cry from his typical gray and blue suits. In order to promote durability, the blazer was actually a repeat of a charity gala 2019. (In 2019, he wore it with a basic white shirt.) Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress that she first wore at the BAFTA Awards in 2011. The Earthshot Prize, which is administered by the William and Kates Royal Foundation, will award five more million dollar prizes each year until 2030. The name is derived from John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot Address in 1961, in which he promised to put a person on the moon. in a decade. In a pre-recorded video shown at the event, William explained the rationale for the award. We are living at the most important moment in the history of mankind, he said. It is the decisive decade. Hurry up. Many answers already exist. William also announced on Sunday that the Earthshot Awards ceremony will take place in the United States next year. According to a source close to the couple, Kate and William set their sights on the other side of the pond. The Cambridge team is very focused on America and makes sure they have high visibility there, the source said. The possibility of them making a high-level visit is very much on the horizon for next year. The source added that William, Kate and their staff were sensitive to the aftermath of Meghan markle and Prince harrys March interview with Oprah. [They] are aware that their popularity took a step back after the Oprah interview, and the focus is now on returning that support. America is a very important audience for them. On Sunday, awards were given in five different categories: protecting and restoring nature, clean air, clean oceans, building a waste-free world and solving the climate crisis. The ceremony, which was broadcast on the BBC, included performances by Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and Coldplay. Celebrities including Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, David Oyelowo, and football player Mohamed salah also presented. In his remarks, Thompson denounced our addiction to disposables. If my parents had been shown how people live, she said, how are they going to roam the streets with a cup of coffee, throw it away immediately, eat, throw it away, throw it all away, they would be gone, What happens? In his opening remarks, David Attenborough echoed Williams’ comments last week on how pricing is supposed to support optimism. They all build optimism by finding innovative and brilliant solutions to the challenges of the world and they all give us hope, which we are told to spring forth eternally, Attenborough said. But we don’t have eternity. We need to do it now and over the next 10 years. More great stories from Vanity Show Inside Anthony Bourdain’s relationship

