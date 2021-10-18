Kourtney Kardashian says yes to Travis Barker: see Blink-182 drummers’ proposal, ring





Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged after less than a year of dating. Sixth page confirmed that the Blink-182 drummer proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on Sunday in Montecito, Calif. A passer-by would have captured the proposal on video, which took place outside the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel with an elaborate display of red roses and white candles on the beach. The photos are also posted on the Kardashians Instagram page. Kardashian, 42, confirmed that Barker, 45, had proposed and she said yes. She shared photos on Instagram, captioned: Forever. The 15-year-old Barkers, Ala. Daughter also shared photos of Kardashian showing off her diamond ring. Kourtney’s younger sister Kim Kardashian shared a close-up video of the bling on Twitter. KRAVIS FOREVER, wrote Kim K. TMZ reports that Kourtney Kardahian and Barker started dating in early 2021 after being friends for a long time. The couple have been spotted at Disneyland and behind the scenes on Saturday Night Live, and they’ve even taken several trips, their first times on a plane since surviving a fatal crash in 2008. I’m invincible when I’m with her, Barker says Nylon Magazine last month. It’s like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again. I made a deal with her that she had just told me, I would love to travel with you, he continued. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you. And I said, well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice. And that’s what she did. This will be the first marriage for Kardashian, who has three children to ex-partner Scott Disick. This will be the third time Barker has walked down the aisle, who was previously married to Melissa Kennedy and former Miss USA winner Shanna Moakler. Barker and Moakler, who appeared on a Meet the Barkers reality show, have two children together; Barker has also reportedly remained close to his stepdaughter from Moakler’s previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/news/2021/10/kourtney-kardashian-says-yes-to-travis-barker-see-blink-182-drummers-proposal-ring.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos