1 dead, 2 injured in separate falls at phishing concert in San Francisco – CBS Denver

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) One person has died and two others were injured in separate falls during a concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday night with the band Phish.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KPIX 5 on Monday that around 8:55 p.m., police had been alerted to someone in need of medical assistance. When officers arrived, they found a man with injuries from a possible fall.

READ MORE: Governor Jared Polis receives flu shot, urges others to stop hospitals from filling up

Medics arrived and immediately provided medical attention, but despite the efforts of rescuers, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, the spokesperson said.

Police said there was no evidence of foul play. The chief medical examiner’s office has been called to the scene and the death investigation is ongoing.

There was reports on reddit Witnesses said the first person who fell from the upper level landed on his head with enough force to shatter the seat he struck. They also described staff trying to quickly clean the blood from the victims’ wounds as police questioned concert attendees about the incident.

READ MORE: Denver DMV to reduce backlog by 52 days with 2-day shutdown

Another Reddit poster said the first jumper landed just a few rows behind him.

It’s so lucky that no one other than him was hurt, the post read. The sound and the scene were amazing and horrible.

Less than an hour later, at 9:45 p.m., officers and medics responded to another fall in the arena. In this incident, an adult male who fell along with another client who was struck by the falling man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to officers, there was no sign of a criminal offense associated with the incident.

NO MORE NEWS: McClain family reach settlement with city of Aurora one year after federal lawsuit

KPIX 5 has reached out to officials at the Chase Center arena for comment.