Entertainment
1 dead, 2 injured in separate falls at phishing concert in San Francisco – CBS Denver
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) One person has died and two others were injured in separate falls during a concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday night with the band Phish.
A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KPIX 5 on Monday that around 8:55 p.m., police had been alerted to someone in need of medical assistance. When officers arrived, they found a man with injuries from a possible fall.
READ MORE: Governor Jared Polis receives flu shot, urges others to stop hospitals from filling up
Medics arrived and immediately provided medical attention, but despite the efforts of rescuers, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, the spokesperson said.
Police said there was no evidence of foul play. The chief medical examiner’s office has been called to the scene and the death investigation is ongoing.
There was reports on reddit Witnesses said the first person who fell from the upper level landed on his head with enough force to shatter the seat he struck. They also described staff trying to quickly clean the blood from the victims’ wounds as police questioned concert attendees about the incident.
READ MORE: Denver DMV to reduce backlog by 52 days with 2-day shutdown
Another Reddit poster said the first jumper landed just a few rows behind him.
It’s so lucky that no one other than him was hurt, the post read. The sound and the scene were amazing and horrible.
Less than an hour later, at 9:45 p.m., officers and medics responded to another fall in the arena. In this incident, an adult male who fell along with another client who was struck by the falling man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to officers, there was no sign of a criminal offense associated with the incident.
NO MORE NEWS: McClain family reach settlement with city of Aurora one year after federal lawsuit
KPIX 5 has reached out to officials at the Chase Center arena for comment.
Sources
2/ https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/10/18/phish-concert-falls-1-dead-2-injured-chase-center/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]