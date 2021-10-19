WWL-TV nominated for 11 Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards





Emmy nominations honor the work of WWL staff members in investigative reporting, human interest, societal concerns, and reporting on the arts and entertainment.

NEW ORLEANS Members of the Eyewitness News team were honored with 11 Suncoast Regional Emmy Award nominations. WWL-TV has received more nominations than any New Orleans TV station. The nominations announced on Sunday the honorary work of broadcasters in Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Puerto Rico. Continuous coverage WWL-TV investigative reporter Mike Perlstein and photojournalist TJ Pipitone were nominated for the Continuing Coverage Emmy entry category, for their reporting: Justice for Nimali. The Continuous Coverage category recognizes excellence in covering a single, evolving topical issue through an expanded number of reports spread over multiple days. Justice for Nimali reports the story of 19-year-old Nimali Henry, who died in St. Bernard Parish Prison from a rare but treatable disease as MPs ignored calls for help from the dying woman. Investigation Report Series WWLTV staff members have also been nominated for several series of investigative reporting. The Standard of Care report by investigative reporter Katie Moore and photojournalist Derek Waldrip was nominated for the entry category of the Investigative Reporting Series. The Investigative Reporting Series category recognizes excellence in a reporting series covering an investigation focused on a specific community issue requiring investigative research and journalism. The quality of the reports, the extent of the research and the impacts of the reports are some of the factors considered in these entries. Moore and Waldrip’s Standard of Care series investigated how COVID-19 spread in nursing homes in Louisiana and what could have been done to stop it. Investigative reporter David Hammer, photojournalist TJ Pipitone Losing Faith’s report produced in partnership with Ramon Antonio Vargas of The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate was also nominated for the entry category of the Investigative Reporting Series for its report: Losing Faith. Losing Faith has investigated the Church’s sex abuse scandal in the New Orleans area with a number of ongoing reports. Serious News Report Series WWL-TV investigative reporter Katie Moore and photojournalist Derek Waldrip were also nominated in the Serious News Series category for their reporting A Year of Covid-19: Our Stories. From nurses, bartenders to musicians, Moore and Waldrip showed how the pandemic has impacted hardest-hit New Orleans residents in A Year of Covid-19: Our Stories. RELATED: A Year of COVID: Our Stories Arts and Entertainment News WWL-TV’s Eric Paulsen and former WWL-TV photojournalist Steve Wolfram were nominated for an Arts / Entertainment – News for their report: Tank & The Bangas: Friend Goals The nomination recognizes excellence in media or journalistic coverage of general entertainment, variety or the visual and performing arts. Long form of crime WWL-TV presenter Karen Swensen and photojournalist Derek Waldrip were nominated for the feature length crime story: Surviving the Ambush. Surviving the Ambush details the plight of New Orleans Police Officer Trevor Abney who was shot dead in a police ambush in the French Quarter. RELATED: Shot to the Head in the French Quarter, It Took More Than One Miracle to Save a Police Officer Life Human Interest News The Human Intrest – News Award nomination recognizes excellence in media or journalistic coverage of stories that appeal to the human mind. Reporting by WWL-TV’s Meg Farris and retired photojournalist Brian Lukas: Chlo’ee’s Story. The report details how the life of a seven-year-old girl was affected after she was caught in the crossfire in a drive-by shooting in New Orleans. Societal concerns – Long form WWL-TV’s Charisse Gibson and photojournalist Derek Waldrip were nominated for an award for Societal Concerns – Long Form for their reporting: The Talk, a series about race relations in New Orleans. The story series brought people together for a conversation aimed at healing. Special Sport WWL-TV sporting director Dough Mouton and photojournalist and sports producer Adam Ney were nominated for their Special: Eye On the Black & Gold Special: Celebrating Drew Brees. The award nomination recognizes excellence in a special one-time sports-related program. RELATED: Drew Brees Retires After 20-Year NFL Hall of Fame Career Historical Documentary & Publisher WWL-TV’s Chariss Gibson and photojournalist Adam Copus’ work on The Story Behind the Deadlock was nominated for a Historical Documentary Award, which recognizes excellence in creating a formal and structured television presentation with the dramatic impact of an event. This event was a confrontation between the New Orleans police and members of the Black Panther Party in New Orleans. RELATED: 50 Years Ago The Black Panthers & New Orleans Police Had Major Stalemate In Desire Copus was also nominated for a separate award for his work in Standoff. He is nominated for an editor’s award, for his craft discipline demonstrating skills. Get the latest news from your neighborhood directly by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS app store Where google play.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wwltv.com/article/about-us/wwl-tv-staff-honored-11-regional-emmy-nominations/289-a4f97612-0a91-457a-b6bc-6e9002dbdf6e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos