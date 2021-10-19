Sphere Music Review: Coldplays Soaring Cosmic Voyage | Arts

Attempts to evoke the sounds of outer space are as numerous as its mysteries, and the October 15 release of Coldplays from Music of the Spheres places the British rock band among the stars. Their ninth studio album embarks on a skyrocketing exploration of the universe’s potential as a source of boundless hope and even love.

When you put something in another location, there’s a freedom to say how you really feel, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin told Zane Lowe in an Apple Music. maintenance. So there is a lot of love in there.

And there’s a lot to love about Music of the Spheres. The album’s impressive production coats the band’s classical guitar riffs in a futuristic shimmer. Despite all their heavenly hints, heartfelt lyrics never succumb to the cold of deep space, and Martin knows exactly when to sing them with arena-worthy grandeur or in his signature falsetto. These elements complement each other on each track as if they were in mutual orbit, welcoming listeners into the cosmos of Coldplays.

The album’s titular opening marks the first of four instrumental pieces, each intensifying from the last. Across these tracks, nebulous synth chirps crystallize in patterns while maintaining an expansive resonance, like a distant object gradually coming into focus through a telescope.

Next comes the debut single Higher Power, whose title reflects Martins’ unwavering respect for such an idea. Instead of trying to rationalize his overwhelming feelings, he happily concedes You have higher power / Make me sing every second, dance every hour. Her sweetest declaration of love, however, operates on a scale nowhere near as high and its simplicity only reinforces the impact of her arrival at the end of the second verse. I’m so happy I’m alive / Happy I’m alive when you are, Martin sings on a note. The band achieves a similar confluence of lyrics and melodies in the exuberant outro by setting the phrase Id been down on my knees on a downward ladder that swings up just in time for a more upbeat ending: Til your love song me. floats on.

On Let Somebody Go, Selena Gomez joins Martin for a bittersweet duo that can’t help but draw comparisons to The Scientist, Coldplay’s quintessential ballad. Both songs seek to explain the irrationality of the way relationships form and dissolve, but Let Somebody Go’s weird polish keeps it from achieving the heartbreaking pathos of its predecessors. This artifice of perfection is revealed through crispy, almost brittle synths, and thoughts that wrap themselves perfectly in clichés. When I called the mathematicians and asked them to explain me, he starts, to finish the rhyme with They said love is only equal to pain, as if such succinct answers and absolute were never more than a phone call away. Despite the songs with a similar theme, the numbers don’t offer such consolation in The Scientist, where Martin admits that Questions of science, science, and progress / Don’t speak as loud as my heart on an out of tune piano. Sometimes, however, Let Somebody Go harnesses its own familiarity with devastating effect, such as when Martin’s heartbroken call to turn off all the stars echoes a phrase from WH Audens Funeral Blues: The stars are not wanted now; turn off everyone.

The stars align and shine the brightest on My Universe, a collaboration with BTS. You are my world / and I just want to put you first, Martin starts off with enough flair to match the breadth of his words, ending the sentence on the sharp twist of a minor third. The jubilant synth-pop anthem, featuring songwriting credits from BTS rappers J-Hope, RM and Suga, celebrates the kind of love that can withstand any hardship to transcend boundaries as beautifully as BTS and Coldplay themselves. In just under four minutes, the two groups unearth a joy that seems somehow endless, as Jungkook and Martin wrap up the first pre-chorus.

Coloratura, the album’s ten-minute finale, takes listeners on a final interstellar adventure. At first, the music box piano motifs and slow melody seem to lack the virtuosity of his namesake opera style. But after the second chorus of And in this crazy world, I do / I just want you, the cascade of a harp solo introduces a vast instrumental bridge that takes the piece to new heights. A quintuple-meter section suddenly emerges from scattered notes of glockenspiel, creating momentum for an epic coda backed by fast guitars and strings.

While the ancient Greek philosophical concept of the music of the spheres refers to the inaudible movements of celestial bodies, Coldplay’s latest work gives the phrase tangible form with universal appeal.

