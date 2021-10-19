



ORWELL ROSES

By Rebecca Solnit An essayist that she is, Rebecca Solnit pursues her subjects through multiple paths of thought, feeling, memory and experience, aided by historical research and intuitive literary intuition as needed. Like George Orwell in essayist, subject of her last book and her model, she deploys all the human instrument in the service of her curiosity. Orwell, of course, is best known for his Animal Farm and 1984 novels, and, second, for his reporting work. But it is in his essays, a form capable of expressing both political passions and responses to life in its sensual immediacy, that we can see a more complex Orwell. It’s that side of him that Solnit brings to light in Orwells Roses, a side, she claims, that is overshadowed by our image of him as a dark prophet driven by political rage. She seeks to show us that Orwell was also able to take great joy in the little things on the face of the earth, the weather, daffodils, hedgehogs, slugs, roses and chickens and such pleasure was intrinsic. to his political vision. During the same period that Orwell went north to investigate conditions in the coal mines around Manchester and to the south to fight in the Spanish Civil War, he planted a few rose bushes in his thatched cottage in Wallington, in the English countryside, where he immersed himself in his garden and his animal chickens and goats. Solnit finds the remains of these roses (two bushes bloom on his visit) and makes the roses the common thread of his extensive series of disciplined essays on the importance of joy in Orwell’s concept of freedom.

In the first part of the book, she establishes her conviction that the fight for bread for all was not enough; he believed that people also have a right to roses to an existence in which beauty, pleasure, love and a rich inner life are possible. Then she seems to tear off that vision. Just as Orwell has always strived to see through the curtain of appearances to the truth, Solnit seeks the foundations of Orwell’s joy in the pastoral life. She traces her affection for the English countryside to an idealized, naturalistic aesthetic that emerged in the 18th century and had the effect of masking the impoverishment of the rural population through industrialization. Suddenly, she illuminates the Imperial aspects of Orwell’s background, without him examining her. Tireless, she explores roses as symbols of an authentic and deeply rooted Englishness, showing us that in fact roses, like tea, were imported from China under the British Empire. It is Solnit who applies economic and social analysis to long-standing cultural mythology. How, the reader wonders, will the Orwell in love with the life she just mentioned survive this scrutiny?

She engages us in these cozy delusions, recalling, for example, Ralph Lauren’s use of the rose in his alluring Anglophile clothing and upholstery designs in the 1980s iconography of Social Secure Insider, l essence of its brand. She reminds us of the rose’s status as a symbol of true love, then reflects on the difficult circumstances in South America in which these handy bouquets in our supermarkets are grown. At this point, the humanistic Orwell of the early parts of the book seems, with his Wallington roses as expressions of joy, to have been utterly destroyed. I won’t reveal how Solnit saved her portrait of Orwell from the bear trap she set over it. Suffice it to say that in the end, she throws us to the shores of our imperfect and vulnerable selves through a detailed portrayal of Orwell dying in his mid-forties on an island in the Hebrides as he writes 1984. This novel, Solnit convincingly shows, is not primarily about the functioning of totalitarianism but rather what it destroys: consciousness, experience, life lived with the full human instrument, the very vision of political freedom that she previously identified at the core of Orwell’s values. As he finishes the book, Orwell suffers and rejoices, reporting in his journal about roses, poppies, sweet williams, full marigolds, lupines again with a few flowers. Solnit does not argue with his own counterpoint. It just creates a frame large enough to contain both the revolutionary brilliance and the involuntary reactionary associations in the same person large enough to contain the contradictions of life in a way that only the essay, this humble literary spokesperson , may.

