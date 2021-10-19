Oliver Jeffers’ new picture book is a different kind of ghost storyExBulletin

How does it feel to live with ghosts? What if you can smell them, but aren’t quite sure they’re there? These questions are at the heart of a new picture book illustrated and written by Oliver Jeffers.

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

On your next walk, take a look around. Without a doubt, you will notice the influx of ghosts on the front doors, coming from the branches, peeking out from behind a bush. But what if there are ghosts in the house? What if you can smell them, but aren’t quite sure they’re there? Well, that’s the question at the heart of a new picture book illustrated and written by Oliver Jeffers. It’s called “There is a ghost in this house”. And he’s joining us now.

Welcome to the program.

OLIVER JEFFERS: Hello.

MCCAMMON: So it’s not a live picture book. And for those who haven’t seen it yet, I wonder if you could first describe the pictures in this book and how ghosts appear on those kind of translucent pages.

JEFFERS: It’s definitely a book that, for me, relishes the physical objects, the tactile nature of the books themselves. So what you’re looking at is a bunch of old photographs that were repurposed from, you know, old furniture catalogs or architectural reference books, basically a lot of empty rooms. And in those empty rooms, I painted this character of a little girl walking around. And she’s bright green and, like, neon yellow, and she’s looking for a ghost. These pieces are always on the left, and on the right are always the words of what she says to us, the viewer. In between, there is a sheet of tracing paper. But when you turn the shaded tracing paper, you realize that there is white ink printed on that tracing paper, and that’s the ghost. And then you put the ghost in the scene.

MCCAMMON: And how did this idea – this concept – come to you?

JEFFERS: Really, from a number of different facets. I have a foothold in the fine art world, and something I’ve been doing for a long time is playing around with old beautiful paintings or book covers – things that seem to be the background of something – then to paint something in it. And I also always liked to paint ghosts, and especially ghosts in empty rooms. There is just something really satisfying about it. You know, if you find this really old, detailed, opulent, even crumbling old room, and just paint that classic ghost shape in it, it’s very nice. And then a game that I would play with my kids and some of my friends’ kids is that you can paint a ghost on a sheet of tracing paper and you can move it around the room yourself. But then the story or the game of its unfolding is in a way a conversation in its own right. And like any idea, it’s the amalgamation of lots of little things that come together.

MCCAMMON: Yeah, you mentioned the pictures. This is one of the things that I loved about this book. It reminded me of being a kid and, you know, sort of flipping through coffee table books with these tiny little captions at the bottom of different photos. And, you know, the setting for this book, of course, is an old house that was built in 1760. And the book kind of merges those historical photos with your original artwork. As you go through the pages you learn little details about the house and like you say you see furniture and things like that. Why did you decide to set it up this way?

JEFFERS: Well, it’s just fun. I mean, there’s no sort of – there’s no real magic in it. It’s pretty obvious how this is done. It’s about taking those old photographs, painting something in them, and then the ability that you, as a viewer, can kind of control how quickly this happens. And also, the first time – the first two times the ghost appears, it’s so subtle you don’t even really notice it. So when it becomes obvious what I’ve noticed people tend to do is wait – was it there all the time? – and then sort of go back to the beginning and start over. It was like, oh, yeah, there he is at the top of the stairs. It’s simple. It’s – the kids will be able to see how it’s done. And that’s – part of it – I think part of it is just fun, which isn’t an obvious thing to say about a ghost book, really.

MCCAMMON: OK, I’m personally reluctant to believe in things like ghosts. And yet, I know several people whom I really respect and who swear to have seen them. So I want to ask you, do you believe in ghosts?

JEFFERS: Well, I think the best way to put it is this: I believe that one of the basic principles of science is that energy cannot be destroyed; it can only be replaced. And, you know, if we’re actually – you know, when you talk about somebody that’s got good energy, we’re a ball of energy as living beings. So I am not closed to the idea. You know why people are afraid of ghosts and are both fascinated by them has intrigued me since I was really into it. And I think it’s from this fear of the unknown that the fear comes. But then why are people so fascinated? And I think that’s it – the other end of the spectrum in that we like the idea that things don’t just end – you know, there’s more to that little spark of life that we get. And so it’s – we’re kind of caught in this middle zone, so the ghosts are both fascinating and terrifying.

MCCAMMON: There’s a lot here that the reader sees, but the main character can’t see. And I wonder about this choice. I mean, what kind of experience do you want the readers, I’m guessing mostly children, to have while reading this book?

JEFFERS: In British and Irish culture, especially in the run-up to Christmas, there is something called pantomimes. And I don’t know if – I haven’t heard too much about it in America, but it’s that classic – you know, the character on stage. It’s for children’s theater. The character on stage is looking for someone. They continue to hide. And the kids are like, it’s behind you. And, you know, everyone goes crazy and wonders, why can’t you see it? It’s right there. And that – just the idea of ​​playing with something so obvious. And when I tested this book on some of my – the young people in my life, they started doing something that I hadn’t really planned on, which was like, no, wait. , don’t turn the page yet. We want to guess where the ghost is going to be. And so they started to create their own games indoors. And I really loved it. But some of the parts, if you take out the girl character and these ghosts, they’re actually really – they’re kinda scary. You know, there’s a dark side to all of this. And it seems to me that I managed to put a ghost appearing over someone’s shoulder in a bathroom mirror, which is one of the scariest things I can imagine. But it’s funny, and I kind of found a way to, like, kind of – yeah – get the creeps out of those empty, ghost-filled rooms. It’s always something that fascinated me when I was a kid. I can’t watch scary movies at all, but the – you’d walk past some old abandoned houses and just imagine there might be ghosts in there, sort of walking around you. And then you get the thing – you say, well, what are they doing all day? You know, they’re kind of waiting for something to happen, so maybe that’s what’s going on, is they’re playing a game with this girl.

MCCAMMON: You mentioned that you can’t watch horror movies. I mean, obviously there is a fear in Halloween. Do you find yourself inspired by other funny Halloween stories?

JEFFERS: I have grown to love Halloween in a huge way. We didn’t really celebrate it – well, we did celebrate it a bit, but it wasn’t a big deal in Belfast when we were growing up. You had to cut a turnip. And I don’t know if you’ve ever tried carving a turnip. You kind of need a hammer and a chisel. It is really, really difficult.

MCCAMMON: Is that instead of carving pumpkins? Because, you know, that’s what we’re doing here.

JEFFERS: Yeah because we didn’t have pumpkins. The first time I saw a pumpkin with my own eyes, I was 20 years old. You get them more commonly now. But Halloween is actually more Irish than St. Patrick’s Day because St. Patrick’s Day was kind of brought to Ireland by the Irish from New York City as a show of force. But Halloween is that ancient Celtic pagan holiday, where you would light a bonfire on All Saints’ Day, and everyone would bring an embers home from the bonfire. And the only way they could think of carrying it was in that cut up turnip, so it wouldn’t burn anything and it wouldn’t go out. And when they got – when the Irish came to the new land – to the Americas – they couldn’t find turnips and found pumpkins and found they were infinitely easier to carve.

MCCAMMON: It’s Oliver Jeffers. His latest picture book is “There is a ghost in this house”.

Thank you very much for speaking with me.

JEFFERS: Oh, my pleasure. Thank you.

(EXTRACT FROM THE BAUHAUS SONG, “BELA LUGOSI’S DEAD”)

