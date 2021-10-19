Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara presents her 2014 Oscars gown at the Eternals premiere





Who needs a mall when you can shop in your famous mom’s sewing-filled closet? Zahara Jolie Pitt put his mom Angelina Joliethe archive of amazing and custom outfits wisely Monday night, wearing her 2014 Oscars gown at the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals. The 16-year-old arrived wearing the Elie Saab Couture long-sleeved dress covered in silver iridescent pearls with sheer panels across the chest and arms. Zahara was also joined by four of her five siblings on the red carpet, Vivienne, Shiloh, Maddox and Knox. Maddox wore a black blazer and pants just like her brother Knox, while Vivienne wore a knee-length white dress with a cardigan and matching sneakers. Shiloh also went for a recycled version of one of her mother’s old looks, arriving in a beige asymmetric Gabriela Hearst dress previously worn by Jolie at a UNESCO-Guerlain Women for Bees event in France last July. The Marvel actress discussed her kids’ style for the night with Entertainment tonight, explaining, My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscar gown. We went vintage and recycled my old stuff. Jolie, meanwhile, wore a new voluminous olive-green strapless dress from the Balmain’s Resort 2022 collection with a draped bodice, matching heels, a stack of Tiffany & Co. bracelets, and a gold cuff worn across her chin and lower lip. . While her children were there to support her and her new film, Jolie said they weren’t particularly excited about the prospect of seeing her run around the screen in a unitard for two hours. Would you like to see your mother wear this? she joked. I don’t know, they haven’t seen the movie, but your mom comes in with a golden spandex outfit and golden hair, they’re like: What do you do for a living? What are you? Get back into your dress. More great stories from Vanity Show Inside Anthony Bourdain’s relationship

