Easy On Me Review: Adele is gentle on the ears, hard on the heart | Arts

Six years have passed since Adele left listeners distraught but yearning for more with her third studio album, 25. Fans of the heartbreaking songs from British singer-songwriters no longer have to wait for their next dose of grief. On October 15, Adele released Easy On Me, the first single from her upcoming album, 30, which will be released on November 19. As one would expect from Adele, Easy On Me can be described as devastatingly beautiful.

No artist can wrap heartbreak and heartbreak in one breathtaking whole as skillfully as Adele. Recalling previous hits like Make You Feel My Love or Someone Like You, Easy On Me begins with a piano melody that is unmistakably Adele. It’s obvious from the first bars of the song that Adele is about to tear listeners’ hearts out. And that’s exactly what she does.

From a sound point of view, Easy On Me is not far from other works of Adele. As expected, Adele’s voice soars, the accompanying piano melody is melancholy and the tempo is regular. Thematically, however, the single is unlike anything she has ever released before. What sets Easy On Me apart from Adele’s repertoire is that the singer no longer points the finger at anyone other than herself. In a maintenance with Vogue, Adele explains that her next album has become a way for her to explain her divorce to her nine-year-old son. In writing the album and coming to terms with its subject matter, Adele made an awareness that sets the upcoming LP and Easy On Me apart from her other music: Adele realized that maybe she was the problem, the recurring theme in all of her. past relationships that didn’t work out. It’s an awareness that no one ever wants to do on their own, let alone share with the world.

This epiphany comes out loud and clear in Easy on Me, which makes this Adeles song perhaps the most personal and vulnerable yet. This is best illustrated in the powerful chorus of the songs: Take it easy, baby / I was still a kid / I didn’t have the chance to / Feel the world around me / I didn’t have time to choose what I chose to do / So take it easy on me. The bridge, I had good intentions / And the highest hopes / But I know right away / It probably doesn’t even show, demonstrates not only defeat but also a new form of self-acceptance on the part of ‘Adele. She’s grappling with the reality that intentions don’t outweigh impact and now she has a bit of soul searching to do. Adele’s ability not only to identify her pitfalls but also to convey them clearly to listeners without feeling self-pity is impressive. His ability to be brutally honest without any arrogance in doing so is a feat every songwriter should aspire to.

It was once impossible to imagine that Adele, the artist who wrote Chasing Pavements at just 19, could become more mature than she already was. Yet Easy On Me exemplifies Adele’s growth both as an artist and as a person. She opens up to listeners in a way she’s never done before, letting them see her flaws and downfalls rather than showing those of her former lovers. Adele’s vulnerability is an aspiration, a lesson in what it’s like to be flawed and ever-growing human. This admission of imperfection is both hard to swallow and refreshing in a world where no one ever wants to display their flaws.

If Easy On Me is exemplary of what audiences can expect from 30, we can say that the album will be as heartbreaking as it is beautiful. It will also be exactly what the world needs to hear after a year that has not been easy for anyone.

Crimson Staff Writer Annie Harrigan can be reached at [email protected] and on Twitter @AnnieAHarrigan.