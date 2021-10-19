Actor Alan Cumming’s journey from chaos to the Catskills

Most people don’t write a single memoir. Alan Cumming, the 56-year-old Scottish actor, wrote two because yes, his life is so eventful. Baggage, her second memoir to be released on October 25 by HarperCollins, is part of Hollywood history, broken relationships, self-help, and why my life has become what it is, Cumming said in an email interview. It is also pure entertainment.

Reserved by two marriages, the first to a woman, the second to a man Baggage follows the cumming of an ambitious young actor naive enough to mistake a Hollywood foreign press meeting for a retirement home lunch at a satisfied pro , finding peace in his home in the Catskills.

And there are so many great stories along the way. There’s the time Faye Dunaway invited Cumming to be her last minute Grammy date, where, to maintain portion control, she weighed her tuna salad on a scale like the ones I’ve seen from drug dealers use it in movies, Cumming recalls. And a dinner party with actress Toni Collette, in which Cumming stole a butter dish that almost got him (along with Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt) thrown out of a hotel.

The Dramatic Anecdotes feature a staggering number of A-listers from Liv Tyler to Liz Taylor to Monica Lewinsky as well as notes on Cummings’ work with famous directors including Stanley Kubrick (incredible) and Bryan Singer (horrible).

There are very few actors who can say they made back-to-back movies with Stanley Kubrick and the Spice Girls, Cumming wrote in Memoir. And it’s true: his life has been both eventful and eclectic.

Some might see me as fickle or ADD-ish or trying to cover all of my bases. But really, I’m excited about a lot of things, and I keep my mind and heart open to everything, he wrote in the book.

Cumming has appeared in a dizzying number of projects on stage, on television, in movies and, most recently, in podcasts. You may have seen it in Netflix’s recent musical Schmigadoon. Or his villainous escapades as Fegan Floop in Spykids. He played the costumed politician Eli Gold in The Good Wife and the raunchy master of ceremonies in the Broadway cabaret.

He also wrote, acted and directed the movie The Anniversary with Jennifer Jason Leigh, and appeared in Emma, ​​Circle of Friends and the X Men series. His list of roles is ridiculously long as he’s worked tirelessly since graduating from drama school at age 19 with Tony, Olivier, BAFTA and Emmy wins along the way.

I have never struggled as an actor. I have never been unemployed My first job in London was a show in the West End. My first job in New York was to star in a Broadway musical, he wrote in Baggage, which chronicles the past 20 years in amazing detail, much of which comes from his diaries and Google. If you are known, your every move is listed on the Internet. It was fascinating, he told Times Union: Hudson Valley.

Plus, unlike many actors who have become writers, Cumming can write. In addition to two memoirs, he has published two children’s books, a book of photographs and stories, a novel and numerous magazine articles.

Writing has always been something I’ve done, maybe not on such a large scale as these books, but I just think you’re improving yourself, he said. You find your voice. I think that’s what I did. I definitely found my voice as a writer and as a person, he said.

His first memoir, Not My Fathers Son, published in 2014, was inspired by a series of crazy events, he said: When I found out that my grandfather had died playing Russian roulette in Malaysia. And at the same time my father told me that I was not his biological son. (It turns out that Cumming is his father’s son, and his father was a violent and tyrannical man.)

This second memoir is a reaction to the reaction to his first. There was a sort of rhetoric that I had triumphed, recovered, and overcame my past. And I really wrote Baggage to show that it’s not true. No one really overcomes or triumphs over trauma, he said.

Despite the psychological toll suffered by his psychopathic father, Cumming has recently arrived in a happier place. After what he describes as a stifling first marriage, he has found one in which he is free to be a butterfly. He traded London, Hollywood and New York (his spiritual home) for a house in the Catskills which he calls his sanctuary. (It is for this reason that it will not disclose its exact location, or even its general whereabouts.)

What I love most about the Catskills is that it reminds me of Scotland, where I grew up, said Cumming, who bought his house a week after 9/11, while visiting to a friend.

At that point, that calm, gentle, beautiful, verdant wilderness was shocking and forced me to deal with everything, he wrote in Baggage. For the first time, I understood what these people meant when they said they had to leave my beloved city.

Twenty years later, his Catskills house is his home port. I felt like a New Yorker who came to the Catskills for the weekends and whenever I could get away, and now I feel like a Catskills country gentleman who goes to town for little getaways, he said.

I like being able to come here with friends. I love that I can do so much here. I can come alone and feel fed and replenished, and I can come with 15 people and have a crazy party. It’s just my dream place, he added.





This spiritual retreat where he quarantined himself with his husband during COVID also appears to coincide with a milder phase in his life.

I feel very happy and content. I really like this kind of stage in my life: happy to grow old, happy with who I am, happy with my job, happy to calm down a bit and not feel like I have to do certain things that I do. might not feel completely passionate about.

Which doesn’t mean Cumming is slowing down.

I’m going to do this movie with Katie Holmes, a little movie in New York. I’m going to make another film in Spain with Liam Neeson and a few people, it’s very exciting. I have my book tour coming up. I also do concerts with Ari Shapiro from NPRs All Things Considered. I also do my solo concert called Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age. And I’m doing a solo dance project with my friend Steven Hoggett who’s a choreographer, he said from his Catskills home.

Hopefully he takes some notes along the way.

