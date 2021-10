Channel 5’s anti-vax Hollywood protest dispatch is terrifying

Andrew Callaghans Publish-All throttle without brakes project, Channel 5, has constantly pursued his quest to highlight the the strangest, the darkest, the most absurd corners of our countrysense his last episode is unsurprisingly appropriate for the Halloween season. Recently, Callaghan and his team pulled up to an anti-vaxxer Unity March in Los Angeles near Hollywood and Vine, and you wouldn’t know? It was an absolute horror sight. It’s hard to choose which moment is the most lynch and off-putting all this time, but contestants include a man describing satanic creepers and bits of metal floating in COVID-19 vaccines, an altercation with bizarro Callaghans on the right – anti-Semitic journalist doppelgnger, and an appearance by Welven Da Great, aka the Deez Nuts guy. Yes. You read correctly. We weren’t kidding about David Lynch’s influences on this one. Look, if you dare. In the midst of these scenes is the usual mishmash of occasional death threats against various politicians, ramblings of MAGA cultists and whites affecting offensive dialects for no clear or discernible reason. And entertaining as that may be, the laughs only extend until one is remembered that these people unfortunately wield an inordinate amount of real societal power there. Right-wing politicians on Capitol Hill put a (sometimes) polite polish on their lopsided ideas, but in the end, it’s the elected officials who rely on their sparkling constituents. God only knows where Callaghan and the Channel 5 the team will go to the next one, but hey let’s keep our fingers crossed that Its somewhere a little lighter than QAnon hangouts or anti-vaxx echo chambers … If not for his reason, then for what we have left. Damn, maybe he can go see how those bigfoot hunters are doing these days? Send great work, internet tips to [email protected] G / O Media may earn a commission The next generation of AirPods

