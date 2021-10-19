Homeland Palestinian actor Mohammad Bakri cancels visit to El Gouna festival following expulsion of compatriot Said Zagha

Iconic Palestinian actor-director Mohamed bakri canceled his visit to Egypt El Gouna Film Festival on the question of the Palestinian filmmaker based in the United Kingdom Said Zagha be expelled from the country without being allowed to enter.

Bakri, whose acting credits include Homeland, The Stranger Wajib and The Bureau, was to be honored with a career excellence award at the festival on Wednesday.

However, on Tuesday Bakri released a statement in Arabic saying he had canceled his visit to protest the deportation of Zagha ​​and other Palestinians who arrived at Cairo airport and were banned from visiting. entry into Egyptian territory.

I decided not to go to the El Gouna Film Festival, Bakri said in his statement. In essence, it was a reaction, in principle, to the mistreatment of Palestinian artists, regardless of their passport, whether Jordanian, Palestinian, Israeli or otherwise. It is high time that the Palestinians were granted all their rights, like the rest of the world. This does not only apply to Palestinian artists. I am referring to all Palestinians.

I have seen my people stranded in airports all over the world, but especially in Arab countries, at the mercy of [an airport] official, Bakri added. I have seen starving children with their parents, lying on the floors of airports. Sometimes they have to wait for days, not just one or two. I call all the authorities in the world, but especially the Arabs, that’s enough. We got it! I am doing this to protest what happened with me before and what happened with Ali Suliman as well. I am also doing this to protest what happened recently with Said Zagha, who was detained for twelve hours and humiliated at Cairo airport, and ultimately deported. Although this was the last straw for me, my objection is in more general terms. I object on behalf of every Palestinian in this world.

Palestinian actor Ali Suliman was turned away at the airport in 2018 on his way to El Gouna for jury duty.

Bakri said he did not hold festival organizers responsible, but hoped management would seek to find out who is behind the eviction.

The management of the El Gouna Film Festival has spared no effort. They promised me that everything would be fine when I arrived [at an Egyptian airport]. But if you’ve been bitten before, you tend to be cautious lest it happen again. You know what I mean? I didn’t want to take the risk, Bakri said. I respect those in charge of the festival and I respect the festival’s decision to pay tribute to my work. There is no disagreement on this matter. However, these people [the festivals management] do not have the jurisdiction to protect and respect their Palestinian hosts. They have no power over the port authorities. Maybe they shouldn’t invite people in the future and spare them the humiliation.

Once again, I congratulate and respect the management of the festivals. I thank them for their tribute, added Bakri. But it is beyond their means. I thank [festival director] Intishal al-Timimi, who is also a friend. This is not a sleight of hand against him personally or against the festival’s creative team. This is for the official that the festival needs to know. Who rejects our entry [into Egypt], whatever our type of passport? Whether it’s me, Ali Suliman, or [Said] Zagha, the festival management needs to know who is responsible. If it’s not the festival, then who is it? Who should we accuse?

Asked about the deportation of Palestinians from Egypt, Zagha ​​said VarietyAlthough I don’t know the definitive answer, there appears to be systemic mistreatment of Palestinians at Egyptian border control. Numerous precedents point to it, most notably with world-class actor Ali Suliman and Palestinian cinematographer Ehab Assal (who shot Oscar-nominated Omar). Both had undergone similar ordeals.

Variety has contacted festival organizers and Bakri for comment.

One of Bakris’ most famous roles is in Wajib (2017) for which he won the Arab Critics Award at Cannes and Best Actor at the Dubai International Film Festival. For Private (2004), Bakri won the Best Actor award at the Locarno International Film Festival, the Buenos Aires International Independent Film Festival and the Cairo International Film Festival.

In 2010, Bakri received the Free Speech Bear Award at the Berlin Film Festival.

